Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
Packers-Buccaneers was a gross testament to the state of the NFC (and great for the Eagles)
The Green Bay Packers outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one of the biggest showdowns in Week 3. It was a game neither side should be super excited about. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers engaged in a rock fight, with a last-second delay of game serving as the final boulder that squashed Tampa’s comeback hopes. This stat sheet will note this game was a 14-12 road win for a road underdog. It only scratches the surface of how ugly things got — and how pretty the Philadelphia Eagles, whose game ended before this one kicked off, would up looking as a result.
Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching
Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Yardbarker
Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad
New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve
The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta. Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to...
Bears' Khalil Herbert Wins NFL's Ground Player Award for Week 3
Herbert wins NFL's ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears running back Khalil Herbert won the ground player of the week award for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans. The NFL's FedEx ground player of the week lets fans vote for the best...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Packers Sign CB Corey Ballentine To Practice Squad
Ballentine, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose in November of last year and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
Packers P Pat O'Donnell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3
Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 season. The award is a first for O’Donnell, who arrived in Green Bay this past offseason after eight seasons in Chicago. On Sunday, O’Donnell placed...
Steelers Announced Decision At Punter On Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Steelers signed punter Jordan Berry to their practice squad. In order to make room for him, the front office released linebacker Delontae Scott. Berry actually played for the Steelers from 2015-2020. During that span, he averaged 44.4...
Announcers set for Bears vs. Giants Week 4 game
The Chicago Bears (2-1) will hit the road to battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to win their second consecutive game. While Chicago came away with a narrow win over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), there are plenty of things to clean up, including an abysmal passing game. They should have a good chance to do that against a beatable Giants team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Tyrese Haliburton developed his unorthodox -- but successful -- shooting motion
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton stands on the court furthest from the entrance at the Pacers’ practice facility, lifting up 3-pointers from the corner. After taking five, he jogs a few feet to his left to do the same from the wing. Then from the top of the key. It’s a common drill. He’ll...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0