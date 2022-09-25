ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers-Buccaneers was a gross testament to the state of the NFC (and great for the Eagles)

The Green Bay Packers outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one of the biggest showdowns in Week 3. It was a game neither side should be super excited about. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers engaged in a rock fight, with a last-second delay of game serving as the final boulder that squashed Tampa’s comeback hopes. This stat sheet will note this game was a 14-12 road win for a road underdog. It only scratches the surface of how ugly things got — and how pretty the Philadelphia Eagles, whose game ended before this one kicked off, would up looking as a result.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching

Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad

New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta. Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Packers Sign CB Corey Ballentine To Practice Squad

Ballentine, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose in November of last year and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Steelers Announced Decision At Punter On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Steelers signed punter Jordan Berry to their practice squad. In order to make room for him, the front office released linebacker Delontae Scott. Berry actually played for the Steelers from 2015-2020. During that span, he averaged 44.4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Announcers set for Bears vs. Giants Week 4 game

The Chicago Bears (2-1) will hit the road to battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to win their second consecutive game. While Chicago came away with a narrow win over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), there are plenty of things to clean up, including an abysmal passing game. They should have a good chance to do that against a beatable Giants team.
CHICAGO, IL
