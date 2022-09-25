Reed and Kilibarda are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Maddie Reed

Girls swimming and diving

One of several returning all-state performers for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, Maddie Reed and the Ponies are off to another strong start this fall.

The junior won the 200 IM and 100 breastroke as part of Stillwater’s 99-73 SEC win over Irondale on Sept. 15. Reed also contributed to the winning 200 medley relay team that also included Sarah Doeksen, Norah Naatjes and Jayla Petersen.

The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 3-0) were scheduled to host Roseville on Sept. 22 and will compete in the Maroon and Gold Invite on Sept. 24.

Ryan Kilibarda

Boys cross country

Hampered by injuries a year ago, Ryan Kilibarda has emerged as a strong first runner for the Stillwater boys cross country team, which has collected a victory and two-runner up finishes in three races so far.

The senior finished second overall with a time of 15:30.92 as the Ponies placed second behind only third-ranked Rosemount in the Rochester Mayo Invite on Sept. 15. Kilibarda was also the top finisher for the Ponies at the Faribault Invite a week earlier.

The eighth-ranked Ponies are set to race in La Crosse, Wis., on Saturday, Sept. 24.