State troopers find discarded ATM in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state troopers located an emptied and discarded ATM in Bridgeport on Monday, according to their Facebook post. “You never know what you might see when patrolling the highways of Connecticut,” the post read. State troopers stated that DOT crew members first spotted the abandoned ATM on Route 8 and promptly […]
Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car
2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Bridgeport News: Car-Motorcycle Collide
2022-09-27@2:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a car and motorcycle colliding at Boston Avenue and Asylum Street. No word on injuries.
Fairfield News: Minor School Bus Accident
2022-09-27@3:34pm–#Fairfield CT– A minor accident between a Jeep SUV and a school bus at the intersection of Brentwood and Commerce Drive. There were no reported injuries but now you know why the bus was late!
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Two separate GoFundMe pages have now been set up for James Bowen and Dominique Loiselle to help with funeral costs.
Suspect in Murder of Hartford Woman Arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Hartford woman who was killed in a shooting in August. Hartford police have charged 31-year-old Weslie Mendez, of Hartford, with the murder of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro and bond has been set at $2 million. Police responded to 73 Colonial St....
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury
*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser Saturday night on I-84 West in Southbury. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
Bridgeport complex seniors blast company's towing practices
Seniors and people with disabilities who live at a Bridgeport complex said they are upset over a company's towing practices.
Driver hospitalized in morning crash on I-84 in Danbury
Police say the truck crashed off the highway and went down into the woods near Lake Avenue Extension around 3:20 a.m. Monday.
Bridgeport News: Shots Fired Hitting Into A Child’s Bedroom
2022-09-26@10:29pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers called to report a LOT of shots fired rapidly at PT Barnum AGAIN tonight. Earlier today there were shots fired. At 11:20pm EMS was dispatched to check the welfare of a child as stray bullets were shot into their room at 217 Anthony Street. It does not sound like the child was injured.
2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
Hamden residents tired of violence after weekend of shootings
HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects in two separate shootings in Hamden Saturday night. Police responded to the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street for multiple shots fired. Police say a woman was shot inside her home. Her husband says she was watching TV when a bullet came through the […]
Bridgeport Woman Charged After Allegedly Drinking 12 Pack Before Driving With 3 Children in Vehicle
WDTV is reporting that a Bridgeport woman has been charged after she allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12 pack” before driving with three children in the vehicle. Shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning, officers pulled up behind a vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Samantha Jones, of Bridgeport,...
Body found at Beacon Falls identified as missing person
Police have identified the body they found half a mile North of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road over the weekend.
Milford police search for owner of lost ring
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
4 Waterbury schools shelter-in-place Tuesday following threats
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Four Waterbury schools are operating under a shelter-in-place order on Tuesday following threats made to the schools. Waterbury police said they are investigating a social media school threat involving Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School that was made on Monday evening. A separate threat was also made to Crosby […]
State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Car Crash on Southern State Parkway
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, just after 5:00 am, the State Police received calls for a vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound west of exit 15A in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Driver Zeeshan Naeem, 36, of North Babylon, NY, was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang eastbound...
2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
