Raphino named Ivy Offensive Player of the Week
PRINCETON, N.J. – Brittany Raphino of the Brown women's soccer team has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. Raphino led the Bears to a decisive 4-1 win over Dartmouth to open Ivy League play on Saturday. The Randolph, Mass. native played a role in all four of Brown's goals. She recorded two assists, scored once on her own, and pressured the Big Green into scoring an own goal.
Women's basketball season tickets on sale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown women's basketball season tickets are on sale now for the 2022-23 season. Ticket packages that include general admission to all 14 home games cost $50. Fans looking to purchase women's basketball season tickets can click here. The Bears 14 games will feature seven Ivy League games...
Lau, Ahlstrom win ITHF Championship in successful opening weekend for women's tennis
PROVIDENECE, R.I. – The Brown women's tennis team competed at a pair of events during the first weekend of competition for the Bears during the 2022 fall season. Britany Lau, Addison Ahlstrom, Nora Lee, and Vivian Miller competed at the doubles-only event, the International Tennis Hall of Fame Women's Collegiate Invitational. Phoebe Peus, Ali Benedetto, Olivia Mariotti, Lindsey Hofflander, and Gabby Soliman competed at the Bulldog Invitational at Yale.
Sailing earns second place at Sherman Hoyt Trophy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown sailing teams competed at three different events this weekend. The Bears took second out of 18 teams at the Sherman Hoyt Trophy. Connor Nelson and Izzy Cox in Division A (second place) and Liam O'Keefe and Nora Ong in Division B (third place) combined for an overall score of 162, only 12 behind first-place Yale.
Boston 25 News
Weight restrictions keeping some South Shore football players on the sideline
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Jenni Brennan’s son Jacob loves football. And for the last several years, the Whitman teen’s pursued that passion in the Old Colony Youth Football League, established on the South Shore nearly 60 years ago. OCYFL started with just a handful of participating towns — but that number is now up to 35, with 28 teams now competing.
Governor’s Cup Press Conference to be Held this Thursday at State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A press conference will be held at the Rhode Island State House this Thursday, September 29 at 1 p.m. ahead of this weekend's Governor's Cup football game between Brown and the University of Rhode Island. Rhode Island governor Dan McKee will be joined by Brown head...
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
Students Demolish Rented U-Haul Vehicles at Brown-Harvard Football Game
A massive tailgate in the Brown University parking and tailgate area just outside the Brown Football Stadium is being investigated after a half-dozen rented vehicles were damaged. Representatives of U-Haul have confirmed that the trucks and pick-up trucks had to be retrieved from the lot on Elmgrove Avenue. The damage...
Providence-Metro Is Ranked Among Most Vulnerable to Hurricanes, More Than a Month Left in the Season
Hurricane season is getting very active. Last week, Puerto Rico and other areas in the Caribbean were hammered by Hurricane Fiona. Approximately 40% of Puerto Rico is still without power nearly a week later. Now, the Tampa/St. Petersburg metro area on the west coast of Florida is facing a dangerous...
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)
When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Two men shot at Central Falls basketball court
(WJAR) — Central Falls police said two men were shot at the basketball court at Francis L Corrigan Sports Complex Monday evening. Maj. Craig Horton said both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there are one or two suspects. They have not found...
Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes
GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
A look inside Rory’s — Providence’s new market and kitchen store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rory’s market and kitchen opened its third location in Providence last week. The women and independently owned market started in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, more than 40 years ago. The market features local and organic food and to-go options, as well as home care and...
After quiet start, hurricane season is heating up
Hurricane Fiona is making its way to the Canadian Maritimes as it merges with a frontal boundary that brought storms and rough surf to the East Coast on Thursday.
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
Coffee shop owned by local ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestants to host watch party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Audrey’s, owned by Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti of “Bachelor in Paradise,” will host a watch party for season 8. The premier will be displayed on large projectors at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday with the option to buy cocktails and food.
DCYF discloses death of 10-month-old from Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families disclosed on Monday the death of a 10-month-old from Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said the baby died on Aug. 6. Teixeira said maltreatment contributed to the 10-month-old’s death. DCYF said it...
I-95 lanes to shift onto new bridge in Providence
Drivers heading through Providence on I-95 will notice another traffic pattern change later this week.
