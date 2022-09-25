ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More impressive: Corey Rucker’s first USC touchdown, or his air-guitar celebration?

By Dwayne Mclemore
The opening act for the South Carolina career of “Rockstar Ruck” came a few weeks later than expected. It didn’t disappoint.

Wide receiver Corey Rucker made his Gamecock debut in Saturday’s 56-20 win over Charlotte . His 52-yard touchdown grab — courtesy of quarterback Luke Doty — was one of the more electric plays of the night.

The touchdown celebration that followed was just as electric.

A jubilant Rucker windmilled a few strums of his air guitar. Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, teammates Antwane Wells and Xavier Legette — and the fans who remained at Williams-Brice Stadium for the USC blowout — all celebrated Rucker’s big play.

Rucker and running back Lovasea Carroll were the last of South Carolina’s talented transfer class to make their debut for the Gamecocks. Both saw action against Charlotte, with Carroll playing on special teams.

Rucker’s first appearance at USC was delayed from a foot injury suffered in preseason practice. He finished Saturday with the one big catch with 1:16 left in the game.

His Rockstar Ruck nickname originated during his high school days. It’s followed him into college — to Arkansas State and now USC — and into his personal branding. His “Rockstar Ruck Apparel” features T-shirts, hoodies and more.

With his first game in the books, he can now look forward to future Saturday performances ... with his air guitar at the ready.

COLUMBIA, SC
COLUMBIA, SC
