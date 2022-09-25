Kansas City Chiefs fans furious about unsportsmanlike conduct call on Chris Jones

The Colts drove 76 yards in 16 plays in the fourth quarter for a game-winning touchdown Sunday that gave Indianapolis a 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

That drive appeared to stall when quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked on a third-down play from the Colts 31-yard line. But Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, apparently for something he said to Ryan.

Given new life, the Colts found the end zone and defeated the Chiefs.

After the game, referee Shawn Smith addressed the penalty, saying Jones was flagged for abusive language . James Palmer of the NFL Network shared this on Twitter.

Ryan told the Athletic’s Zack Keefer he wasn’t going to share what Jones said.

“Sometimes you gotta keep your cool,” Ryan told Keefer.

Fans were baffled by the call, wanted to know what Jones said and were angry with Jones. Here is a sample of what they were saying (with words we can use).