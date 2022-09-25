Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Vendors, local businesses weigh in on how this year's Barbecue on the River went with new organizers, location difference
PADUCAH — Ribs, pork and family fun. There's been a mix of reactions about how this year's Barbecue on the River turned out, but overall, vendors and businesses say Beautiful Paducah did a good job, considering it was their first time hosting one of the largest events in Paducah.
clarksvillenow.com
Just Plane Fun Days shows off aircraft at Clarksville Regional Airport | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Regional Airport hosted a new event for the community on Saturday: their first Just Plane Fun Day. A number of different types of airplanes and helicopters were stretched across the area of Outlaw Field just outside the airport’s terminal. The event featured local vendors, food trucks, inflatables, and, for a fee, visitors could take a ride in an airplane or helicopter.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lane restriction planned on U.S. 60 at Clarks River Bridge for bridge deck cleaning
On Tuesday, a lane restriction will be in place on U.S. 60 at the Clark's River Bridge in McCracken County in Southside Paducah. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the restriction will allow crews to clean the bridge deck and perform maintenance work. KYTC says a maintenance crew plans to start...
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban ordered in McCracken County
McCracken County, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued a burn-ban for McCracken County Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has determined McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, the release says, paired with low humidity and high winds. The burn ban will go into effect at...
westkentuckystar.com
Burn bans in effect across western Kentucky
County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced a burn ban for Crittenden County on Monday. Newcom said that with the continued dry forecast and advice from forestry experts, he felt if best to issue the burn ban and also close the county's brush yard until further notice. Crittenden County joins the city...
wpsdlocal6.com
Skydiving show at Barbecue on the River Saturday
PADUCAH — You expect food and fun at Barbecue on the River, but what about a parachute show? A group of veterans will perform a parachute demonstration Saturday morning in downtown Paducah. The All Veteran Group out of North Carolina will perform the free parachute show, and it's all...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River booth raises money for missing boater's family
PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is organized to raise money for local charities. One booth is dedicating the money they raise to the family of a local man who has been missing since March after his boat capsized. "It's Barbecue on the River. It's a donation of charity,...
wpsdlocal6.com
America Haunts named Talon Falls one of America's best haunted attractions
MELBER, KY — Talon Falls Screampark has been providing thrills and chills to residents in our region for over 10 years, and now they've been recognized by America Haunts as one of the nation's can't-miss haunted attractions. The America Haunts organization- an authority in the haunted house industry- named...
radionwtn.com
Greer To Speak On Henry County Home History
Paris, Tenn.–A program on the history of the former Henry County Home and how the cemetery there was restored will be held this Friday as part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial series. Former Henry County Mayor Brent Greer will be speaking on “The Old County Home: A Welcome Home...
wpsdlocal6.com
Details emerge in 3-way crash damaging Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — Paducah Police say three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center sustained serious damage in a Tuesday morning crash. According to a Tuesday release, police were called to the intersection of Park Ave. and H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:10 a.m. to investigate reports of a crash.
This 118-pound catfish caught in Middle Tennessee may break state record
A monster-size catfish caught in the Cumberland River may break the state record as the biggest catfish ever caught in Tennessee.
westkentuckystar.com
Semi hauling lumber crashes in Marshall County
Old Olive Road in Marshall County is back open after a semi-truck hauling a load of lumber from a sawmill overturned on Monday. The crash occurred near the Horn Cemetery Road intersection. The truck overturned after running off the road. The truck had been loaded earlier Monday morning at the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban now in effect for Benton, Kentucky
BENTON, KY — A burn ban is in effect in the city limits of Benton until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the City of Benton, KY. There is no further information available at this time.
clarksvillenow.com
Manna Cafe and Humane Society are finalists for Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization! You choose the winner
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Voting has finished, and we now have the two finalists for this year’s Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization: Manna Cafe Ministries and the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County. These two finalists will now compete in a weeklong online fundraiser to see who can...
wpsdlocal6.com
Independence Bank in Mayfield hosting Princess Party
MAYFIELD, KY — Independence Bank in Mayfield will be hosting its annual Princess Party on Saturday, with goodie bags, a photo booth and more for girls in the community. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Along with the goodie bags...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Whataburger plans, landfill smells, Mongols verdict and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Taco Johns, Whataburger, Starbucks planning more locations: Whataburger may replace the IHOP, and Taco John’s has its eye on Exit 8. Plus, there’s an update on the Madison Street Starbucks. READ MORE.
Murray Ledger & Times
Mural coming to downtown Murray’s east entrance
MURRAY – A large mural is coming to downtown Murray, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau hope to have it completed by Murray State University’s homecoming weekend. The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments last week approved a dimensional variance request to allow the painting of a 10-by-79-foot mural directly on the east side of the building at 300 Main St. The mural will be visible when driving into town on KY 94/Main Street, and the CVB will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the mural, the BZA staff report said. CVB Executive Director Erin Carrico said maintenance will be written into the muralist’s contract, and it will be maintained when necessary, including recoating or sealcoat work.
wkdzradio.com
One Person Injured In Trigg County Tractor-Trailer Crash
One person was injured in a wreck on US 68 in Land Between the Lakes in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the tractor-trailer was eastbound near the Golden Pond target range when it ran off the road and overturned. The driver was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital.
whopam.com
Statue unveiled at HCC in memory, celebration of bell hooks
A new commemorative statue stands proud in the Round Table Literary Park on the Hopkinsville Community College campus, in honor of one of Hopkinsville’s most influential and famous natives, Gloria Jean Watkins, better known as bell hooks. There was a ceremony and presentation beforehand, but the family, friends and...
