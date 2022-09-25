ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

clarksvillenow.com

Just Plane Fun Days shows off aircraft at Clarksville Regional Airport | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Regional Airport hosted a new event for the community on Saturday: their first Just Plane Fun Day. A number of different types of airplanes and helicopters were stretched across the area of Outlaw Field just outside the airport’s terminal. The event featured local vendors, food trucks, inflatables, and, for a fee, visitors could take a ride in an airplane or helicopter.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Burn ban ordered in McCracken County

McCracken County, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued a burn-ban for McCracken County Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has determined McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, the release says, paired with low humidity and high winds. The burn ban will go into effect at...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Burn bans in effect across western Kentucky

County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced a burn ban for Crittenden County on Monday. Newcom said that with the continued dry forecast and advice from forestry experts, he felt if best to issue the burn ban and also close the county's brush yard until further notice. Crittenden County joins the city...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Skydiving show at Barbecue on the River Saturday

PADUCAH — You expect food and fun at Barbecue on the River, but what about a parachute show? A group of veterans will perform a parachute demonstration Saturday morning in downtown Paducah. The All Veteran Group out of North Carolina will perform the free parachute show, and it's all...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

America Haunts named Talon Falls one of America's best haunted attractions

MELBER, KY — Talon Falls Screampark has been providing thrills and chills to residents in our region for over 10 years, and now they've been recognized by America Haunts as one of the nation's can't-miss haunted attractions. The America Haunts organization- an authority in the haunted house industry- named...
MELBER, KY
radionwtn.com

Greer To Speak On Henry County Home History

Paris, Tenn.–A program on the history of the former Henry County Home and how the cemetery there was restored will be held this Friday as part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial series. Former Henry County Mayor Brent Greer will be speaking on “The Old County Home: A Welcome Home...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Details emerge in 3-way crash damaging Robert Cherry Civic Center

PADUCAH — Paducah Police say three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center sustained serious damage in a Tuesday morning crash. According to a Tuesday release, police were called to the intersection of Park Ave. and H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:10 a.m. to investigate reports of a crash.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Semi hauling lumber crashes in Marshall County

Old Olive Road in Marshall County is back open after a semi-truck hauling a load of lumber from a sawmill overturned on Monday. The crash occurred near the Horn Cemetery Road intersection. The truck overturned after running off the road. The truck had been loaded earlier Monday morning at the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Burn ban now in effect for Benton, Kentucky

BENTON, KY — A burn ban is in effect in the city limits of Benton until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the City of Benton, KY. There is no further information available at this time.
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Independence Bank in Mayfield hosting Princess Party

MAYFIELD, KY — Independence Bank in Mayfield will be hosting its annual Princess Party on Saturday, with goodie bags, a photo booth and more for girls in the community. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Along with the goodie bags...
MAYFIELD, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Mural coming to downtown Murray’s east entrance

MURRAY – A large mural is coming to downtown Murray, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau hope to have it completed by Murray State University’s homecoming weekend. The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments last week approved a dimensional variance request to allow the painting of a 10-by-79-foot mural directly on the east side of the building at 300 Main St. The mural will be visible when driving into town on KY 94/Main Street, and the CVB will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the mural, the BZA staff report said. CVB Executive Director Erin Carrico said maintenance will be written into the muralist’s contract, and it will be maintained when necessary, including recoating or sealcoat work.
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

One Person Injured In Trigg County Tractor-Trailer Crash

One person was injured in a wreck on US 68 in Land Between the Lakes in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the tractor-trailer was eastbound near the Golden Pond target range when it ran off the road and overturned. The driver was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Statue unveiled at HCC in memory, celebration of bell hooks

A new commemorative statue stands proud in the Round Table Literary Park on the Hopkinsville Community College campus, in honor of one of Hopkinsville’s most influential and famous natives, Gloria Jean Watkins, better known as bell hooks. There was a ceremony and presentation beforehand, but the family, friends and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

