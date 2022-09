The Chicago Beas (2-1) were able to get back in the win column with a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), but it wasn’t without its concerns. Quarterback Justin Fields was the focal point before, during and after the game. But there are also questions about first-time head coach Matt Eberflus’ time management.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO