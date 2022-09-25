Read full article on original website
WATCH: Texans S Jalen Pitre gets first career interception
Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre got his first career interception in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. With 2:55 to go in the first quarter, Pitre fielded an overthrown pass by quarterback Justin Fields as he was looking for tight end Cole Kmet. Pitre fumbled the takeaway, but quickly on top of the ball to retain possession for the Texans.
Allen Lazard Scores Touchdown, Promptly Throws Up on Sideline During Packers-Bucs
Allen Lazard wasn't feeling too good.
Texans S Jalen Pitre credits coaches, teammates for breakout game against the Bears
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith had been telling anyone who would listen that there was just something special about rookie safety Jalen Pitre. From the time he was drafted until he played in his first NFL regular season game, Smith has raved about the potential of the second-round pick from Baylor.
Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs scores first NFL touchdown
The first touchdown scored by rookie receiver Romeo Doubs in the NFL gave the Green Bay Packers a 7-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Doubs, a fourth-round pick from Nevada, caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers on 3rd-and-3 to create an opening-drive touchdown for the Packers.
'This just doesn't happen': ABC13, Houston Chronicle discuss Astros' Justin Verlander's season
Dive into the biggest stories and questions in Houston sports with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Houston Chronicle Columnist Brian T. Smith.
7 Takeaways from Bears' narrow victory over the Texans
Contrary to popular belief given the panic amongst fans, the Chicago Bears found themselves with a victory on Sunday, defeating the Houston Texans 23-20 on a last-second field goal by Cairo Santos to improve to 2-1 on the season. Thanks to a devastating ground attack led by Khalil Herbert, Chicago did just enough to squeak by the winless Texans and defeat former head coach Lovie Smith for the third time since he was let go 10 years ago.
Texans coach Lovie Smith says big plays sometimes are due to players 'not trusting the defense'
The Houston Texans may have given up just 363 yards total offense to the Chicago Bears, but the ground game comprised 281 of those yards. When an offense is churning over 200 yards on the ground, typically the indication is big plays are afoot, not that an offensive coordinator is running the Wing-T offense. Chicago’s 7.0 yards per carry as a team definitely underscored the Bears were getting chunk plays with their rushing attack.
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive woes continue in tight 14-12 loss to Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady said his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense needs to get "a lot better" after their comeback against the Green Bay Packers fell short on Sunday.
Texans QB Davis Mills' red zone interception was way worse than his fourth quarter pick
The lasting image of the Houston Texans’ offense in their 23-20 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3 will be quarterback Davis Mills’ checkdown to running back Rex Burkhead being deflected by defensive end Angelo Blackson — and linebacker Roquan Smith intercepting the pass and returning it to the Houston 12-yard line.
Texans coach Lovie Smith: Does no good to get takeaways if you don't get points
The Houston Texans defense did exactly what coach Lovie Smith preaches. Actually, rookie safety Jalen Pitre was the driving force behind both of the Texans’ takeaways against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 as he intercepted quarterback Justin Fields twice. However, the offense merely frustrated their coach as they...
ABC13 Game of the Week recap: Cy-Fair beats Stratford in High School Football Week 5
Cy-Fair could take down two undefeated teams in two weeks with its matchup with Jersey Village this week. Check out more Week 5 action here.
