Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A new bike trail is coming to four parishes in northeast Louisiana. The legislation passed by State Rep. C. Travis Johnson in August 2022 created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which will include Concordia, Tensas, East Carroll, and Madison parishes. The commission’s goal is to help...
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 706 new cases. · 167 new reinfections (Per the...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 96 westbound near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd in St. Martin Parish soon before 7:30 a.m. on September 25, 2022. Chester J. Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on September 24, 2022, that on September 23 at around 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased male subject with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Brenden Washington, 22, was identified as the victim.
Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
