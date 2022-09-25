Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Cited for Oyster Fishing Violations, 51 Sacks Seized and Returned to the Water
Louisiana Man Cited for Oyster Fishing Violations, 51 Sacks Seized and Returned to the Water. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Theriot man for alleged oyster fishing infractions in Terrebonne Parish on September 20. Agents cited...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles non-profits help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next few days will be quite tense for the people on Florida’s coast as they prepare for the impacts from Hurricane Ian. Organizations in Lake Charles said they are on stand-by ready to jump in to help. “We have quite a few commodities...
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
KNOE TV8
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A new bike trail is coming to four parishes in northeast Louisiana. The legislation passed by State Rep. C. Travis Johnson in August 2022 created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which will include Concordia, Tensas, East Carroll, and Madison parishes. The commission’s goal is to help...
L'Observateur
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 706 new cases. · 167 new reinfections (Per the...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 96 westbound near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd in St. Martin Parish soon before 7:30 a.m. on September 25, 2022. Chester J. Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Theft in Beauregard Parish
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Theft in Beauregard Parish. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 26, 2022, that it is attempting to identify a person of interest in a theft at a local business. Authorities are requesting anyone who recognizes the person...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on September 24, 2022, that on September 23 at around 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased male subject with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Brenden Washington, 22, was identified as the victim.
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
KPLC TV
Acadian Ambulance sends crew to assist with evacuations, storm response in Florida
Pensacola, Fla. (KPLC) - Acadian Ambulance Service deployed 10 ambulances to Florida Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s projected landfall later this week. The 22-member team will assist the area with storm evacuations and response under the direction of the Florida Department of Health, according to the company.
KPLC TV
Staffing issues could further delay transfer of violent juveniles to Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The old Death Row facility at Angola should be ready to house juveniles by the end of the week, according to state officials. However, staffing issues could delay the transfer of some of Louisiana’s most violent juvenile offenders from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth.
KTBS
Louisianans have sought to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free.
Don Beshel on the balcony of his marina near Point á la Hache, as a shrimp boat leaves one morning in April 2022. Beshel’s Marina is near Mardi Gras Pass, a breach in the Mississippi River levee that occurred naturally in 2011. (Credit: Oscar Tickle/LSU Manship School News Service)
brproud.com
Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
