Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
Titans open as underdogs to Colts for Week 4 matchup
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will hit the road in Week 4 for a crucial divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday in what will be the first of two meetings in three weeks. Both teams secured their first win of the 2022 campaign in...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned into submission by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, 20-17, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. A late Colts interception bookended a scintillating fourth-period comeback that pulled the rug from under Patrick Mahomes & Co. Here are some critical takeaways from the Chiefs’ Week 3 loss.
Yardbarker
Week 3 Game Changers: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts needed some “game changers” to step up in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Colts held the Chiefs to 17 points . That is only the seventh time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been held under 20 points since the beginning of the 2018 NFL season. This came with the help of these game changers.
Yardbarker
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts registered a tide-turning victory on Sunday, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 20-17. It took a total team effort and the Colts needed to make sure they limited their mistakes, which they did. Here are some...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Shockingly Weird Subway Commercial… Even For Him
Stock report from Colts' 20-17 win over Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) were able to come away with a 20-17 upset victory Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. With their backs against the wall, the Colts got the job done. It was their first fourth-quarter comeback since the 2020 season with Philip Rivers. While they got some help from a costly penalty, the fight and fire finally showed up after two pretty rough outings to open the season.
