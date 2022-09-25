ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned into submission by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, 20-17, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. A late Colts interception bookended a scintillating fourth-period comeback that pulled the rug from under Patrick Mahomes & Co. Here are some critical takeaways from the Chiefs’ Week 3 loss.
Yardbarker

Week 3 Game Changers: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts needed some “game changers” to step up in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Colts held the Chiefs to 17 points . That is only the seventh time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been held under 20 points since the beginning of the 2018 NFL season. This came with the help of these game changers.
Yardbarker

Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts registered a tide-turning victory on Sunday, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 20-17. It took a total team effort and the Colts needed to make sure they limited their mistakes, which they did. Here are some...
Whiskey Riff

Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Shockingly Weird Subway Commercial… Even For Him

Ya know, I’ve tried to backup Russell Wilson… I try to sympathize with some people, and the now Denver Broncos quarterback is one of ’em. I think he’s a genuinely good guy who tries to be a great team player, whether it was for the Seahawks or now the Broncos, and he tries to be a good example with such a massive platform. Yeah, sure, he may give off weird church youth group leader vibes, but I think it’s just […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Shockingly Weird Subway Commercial… Even For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock report from Colts' 20-17 win over Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) were able to come away with a 20-17 upset victory Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. With their backs against the wall, the Colts got the job done. It was their first fourth-quarter comeback since the 2020 season with Philip Rivers. While they got some help from a costly penalty, the fight and fire finally showed up after two pretty rough outings to open the season.
