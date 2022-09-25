Olivia Rodrigo Embodies ’90s Glam in Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress and Square-Toed Sandals for Alanis Morissette Tribute

Olivia Rodrigo returned to form on Saturday night to induct Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame during the organization’s annual gala . During the ceremony, the singer presented Morissette with her induction trophy; the event also included tribute performances by Ruby Waters, JP Saxe and Alessia Cara.

The Grammy Award-winning singer hit the red carpet at Toronto’s Massey Hall for the occasion in a white silk slip dress, instantly reminiscent of ’90s grunge aesthetics. Her ensemble featured a deep neckline with thin upper straps, as well as trim and embroidery crafted from black lace. Completing Rodrigo’s edgily elegant ensemble was a black lace choker necklace, thin silver hoop earrings and layered rings. Morissette was also sharply outfitted for the occasion, arriving in a punchy red pantsuit, floral embroidered blouse and crystal-covered mesh pumps.

When it came to shoes, Rodrigo opted for a simple outfit base with a pair of black leather sandals. The “Traitor” singer’s pair featured thin toe and ankle straps for added security. Giving the versatile pair an additional ’90s twist were lightly squared toes and short 2-3-inch stiletto heels, affirming Rodrigo’s fashion ties to the grungy decade.

Sandals like Rodrigo’s are a top trend, due to the rise in popularity of nostalgic footwear. Square-toed sandals and mules have burst into the mainstream in the last several years, with Bottega Veneta’s woven and wide-strap styles leading the charge. In recent months, brands including Vince Camuto, Coach and Sam Edelman have also tapped the trend for an array of slick mules and strappy heeled sandals as well.

When it comes to shoes, the “Brutal” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym are some of her go-to styles, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her off-duty footwear also includes chunky platform boots, brogues and slides by Miu Miu, Simon Miller and T.U.K. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Nodaleto and other high-end brands.

