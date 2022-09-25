Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
Detroit Lions suffer devastating loss to Minnesota Vikings, 28-24
MINNEAPOLIS – Dan Campbell was at his aggressive best, until it mattered most. The Detroit Lions converted four of six fourth-down attempts on their way to a 10-point second half lead Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but Campbell opted to try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter rather than punt and pin the Vikings deep or try and convert a fourth-and-4. ...
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker carted to locker room, ruled out with ankle injury
MINNEAPOLIS − Tracy Walker missed two days of practice this week for the birth of his son. His return to action Sunday lasted just over two series. Walker was carted to the locker room with about 5 minutes left in the first quarter of Sunday's Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings game after suffering what a left ankle injury on the second play of the Vikings' third offensive series. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
