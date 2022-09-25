Read full article on original website
Former O.D. Wyatt Standout Breaks School Record
De’Corian “JT” Clark had himself a day. The UTSA senior and former O.D. Wyatt standout surpassed the 1,000-yard total for his career last week against the Longhorns. This Saturday, in a 52-24 drubbing against Texas Southern, Clark made his mark again, breaking a school record for most receiving yards, accounting for 219 yards.
Matthews Scores 5 Touchdowns and Dailey Throws for 4 in Matadors Win
(San Antonio) — The playmakers for the Seguin Matadors were on display in a 54-27 win over the San Antonio MacArthur Brahmas at Heroes Stadium on Saturday night. Freshman quarterback Corey Dailey threw four touchdowns for the third consecutive game and senior wide receiver Devin Matthews accounted for five touchdowns as the Mats improved to 2-0 in District 12-5A and 4-1 overall.
UTSA Sets Multiple School Records in 52-24 Win Over Texas Southern
The UTSA Roadrunners (2-2) ended their out of conference schedule with a much-needed win over the Texas Southern Tigers (1-3) on Saturday and were able to avoid serious injuries heading into conference play. But despite the lopsided score this game was nothing like a typical blowout. The Roadrunners couldn’t put the Tigers away until the fourth quarter and showed surprising vulnerability on defense. It wasn’t the prettiest win for UTSA and the Roadrunners will need to make adjustments going forward, but UTSA is right on track to potentially repeat as conference champions.
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
Oldest St. Phillip's College alumnus dies at 109
SAN ANTONIO - The oldest living alumnus of St. Phillip’s College and Alamo Colleges District, Ms. Gertha Lockett Murphy, passed away last Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 109-years-old. Murphy was born on May 20, 1913, in Goodwill, Texas, a rural community in Washington County. She was the daughter of farmers and the granddaughter of a former U.S. slave.
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church
(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
'Blue Star' kicked off with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to help military families
SAN ANTONIO - Making a new place your home is the goal of the annual launch of Blue Star welcome week. The event kicked off this morning with Mayor Nirenberg and the office of military and veteran affairs,. "The research also shows that 30% of active-duty respondents feel a sense...
South Side-raised comedian sells out shows at San Antonio comedy club
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. It was certainly a barrel of laughs this past...
First all women barber shop in San Antonio also represents Hispanic culture
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barber shop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all female only barber shop, also representing the Hispanic community. Jennifer Balderrama is the founder and owner. "We want you to feel like you're...
San Antonio's first all-women barbershop also takes pride in its Hispanic roots
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barbershop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all-female barbershop, and one with roots in Hispanic culture. "We want you to feel like you're in your friend or homie's garage just getting a...
St. Philip's College serves up 5-star meal in student-run restaurant
It's one of the Eastside's best kept secrets.
SeaWorld San Antonio's state-of-the-art flume coaster to make debut in 2023
SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio's new wild ride is coming in 2023. The San Antonio theme park unveiled Catapult Falls on Tuesday, the world's first launched flume coaster that combines the thrill of a roller coaster and the excitement of a water flume ride with an added touch. Riders...
Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia welcomes her first baby girl
SAN ANTONIO — Breaking baby news!. The newest KENS5 family member is here... Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia and husband Jon welcomed their daughter, Dallas into the world, over the weekend. She is 6 pounds and 11 ounces of pure joy. Alanna joined KENS 5 as the afternoon and evening...
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
I-10 West access road near Stonewall and Cypress closed due to gas line break
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department just announced a road closure and that you should plan on taking an alternative route if you are by the Stonewall and Cypress area. Police say that the I-10 West (inbound) access road at Stonewall/Cypress will be closed off due to...
Terry Black's BBQ throws shade at Black's Barbecue ahead of Lockhart opening
It's uncle vs. nephews in an ongoing Central Texas barbecue showdown.
