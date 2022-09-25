Early on in sharing my journey, I received an email from an organization called First Descents. The email said they offered “free outdoor adventure programs that empower them to climb, paddle, and surf beyond their diagnosis, reclaim their lives, and connect with others doing the same.” Initially, I was skeptical (since this seemed too good to be true — almost like a timeshare offer). However, I talked to the guy who emailed and I was hooked. I told him that I would definitely make it onto a program the following year.

