Related
Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening
Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
LiveWire™ Readies Latest S2 Del Mar™ Electric Motorcycle
MILWAUKEE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- As the company becomes the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S., LiveWire™ is opening reservations for the production version of the all-electric S2 Del Mar™ motorcycle, the first LiveWire model to feature the new ARROW architecture, and the first bike to sit next to the LiveWire ONE—the company’s flagship electric motorcycle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005327/en/ LiveWire™ all-electric S2 Del Mar™ motorcycle (Photo: LiveWire)
CARS・
Bear Dies After Being Hit by Car in California: PHOTO
A car hit a black bear on a Southern California highway recently, resulting in front-end damage to the car and the bear’s death. The collision happened last Thursday evening, Sept. 22, on remote State Route 178 near Lake Isabella. The lake is located in the southern area of the Sierra Nevada.
Collector Backed for Parking Outside Despite HOA Ban on 'Class C' Vehicles
The HOA wanted to keep people from parking more than one "class C" vehicle in driveways—but while there's a Class C license, the term doesn't describe vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Village Roundabout Construction Update
The corporation, CFT Vista, that owns Vista Village is installing a roundabout at the “T” intersection of Main Street and Wave Drive by the Wave Waterpark. The intersection location of the roundabout is on private property and construction is being managed by CFT’s contractors. The new roundabout...
An 81-year-old was knocked off trail by the Mosquito fire. She's still hiking
Long-distance hiker Mary Davison was near Lake Tahoe when she had to change her route after smelling smoke from California's biggest wildfire of the year.
Nearly 400 Cyclists Bike Along the Brandywine
A cyclist with her dog.Image via Chadds Ford Live. Nearly 400 cyclists took part in the Brandywine Conservancy’s fifth Bike the Brandywine event on Sept. 17, reports Chadds Ford Live.
cancerhealth.com
A Cancer Survivor’s Surfing Adventure With “First Descents”
Early on in sharing my journey, I received an email from an organization called First Descents. The email said they offered “free outdoor adventure programs that empower them to climb, paddle, and surf beyond their diagnosis, reclaim their lives, and connect with others doing the same.” Initially, I was skeptical (since this seemed too good to be true — almost like a timeshare offer). However, I talked to the guy who emailed and I was hooked. I told him that I would definitely make it onto a program the following year.
