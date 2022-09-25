ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament takes place October 16th

SAN ANTONIO - The Dominion Country Club is hosting the 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament, open to photographers of all skill levels ages 12 and up. The photographers will compete for prizes in 15 categories and will get the run of the club grounds for a whole morning to take photos. Afterward, a panel of judges will choose the winners!
Oldest St. Phillip's College alumnus dies at 109

SAN ANTONIO - The oldest living alumnus of St. Phillip’s College and Alamo Colleges District, Ms. Gertha Lockett Murphy, passed away last Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 109-years-old. Murphy was born on May 20, 1913, in Goodwill, Texas, a rural community in Washington County. She was the daughter of farmers and the granddaughter of a former U.S. slave.
Bexar Judge Rosie Gonzalez caught with loaded gun at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez was questioned after a loaded handgun was found in her briefcase at the San Antonio airport TSA checkpoint on Tuesday. Judge Gonzalez said she carries for protection because she presides over domestic violence court and receives frequent threats. She says...
A weak 'cool front' is on the way

SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon, but coverage will be very low. Hot, humid. Highs in the middle 90s, heat index values upper 90s. Monday. A weak cool front will push through the area, shifting our winds out of...
Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns

Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
City Councilwoman launches 'Coats for Kidz' for local children

SAN ANTONIO - Cooler weather will be here before you know it, which means time to break out the coats. But so many San Antonio children don't have the resources to bundle up this winter. That's the inspiration behind Coats for Kidz. On Tuesday, City Councilwoman Teri Castillo and several...
Three brave citizens rescue man from burning car

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – Three brave citizens rescued a man after they quickly ran and pulled him out of a burning car, saving his life. The incident happened on Thursday evening when first responders received a report of a vehicle fire on US Hwy 290. Upon arrival, they found...
Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

