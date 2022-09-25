Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
The 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament takes place October 16th
SAN ANTONIO - The Dominion Country Club is hosting the 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament, open to photographers of all skill levels ages 12 and up. The photographers will compete for prizes in 15 categories and will get the run of the club grounds for a whole morning to take photos. Afterward, a panel of judges will choose the winners!
foxsanantonio.com
Oldest St. Phillip's College alumnus dies at 109
SAN ANTONIO - The oldest living alumnus of St. Phillip’s College and Alamo Colleges District, Ms. Gertha Lockett Murphy, passed away last Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 109-years-old. Murphy was born on May 20, 1913, in Goodwill, Texas, a rural community in Washington County. She was the daughter of farmers and the granddaughter of a former U.S. slave.
foxsanantonio.com
'Blue Star' kicked off with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to help military families
SAN ANTONIO - Making a new place your home is the goal of the annual launch of Blue Star welcome week. The event kicked off this morning with Mayor Nirenberg and the office of military and veteran affairs,. "The research also shows that 30% of active-duty respondents feel a sense...
foxsanantonio.com
The El Rey Feo River Parade in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
SAN ANTONIO – Locals are getting into the Fiesta spirit as the El Rey Feo River Parade for Education took place Sunday night. The parade is hosted by Fiesta Royalty to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. El Rey Feo and La Reina were at the El Rey Feo River Parade...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar Judge Rosie Gonzalez caught with loaded gun at San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez was questioned after a loaded handgun was found in her briefcase at the San Antonio airport TSA checkpoint on Tuesday. Judge Gonzalez said she carries for protection because she presides over domestic violence court and receives frequent threats. She says...
foxsanantonio.com
SeaWorld San Antonio's state-of-the-art flume coaster to make debut in 2023
SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio's new wild ride is coming in 2023. The San Antonio theme park unveiled Catapult Falls on Tuesday, the world's first launched flume coaster that combines the thrill of a roller coaster and the excitement of a water flume ride with an added touch. Riders...
foxsanantonio.com
A weak 'cool front' is on the way
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon, but coverage will be very low. Hot, humid. Highs in the middle 90s, heat index values upper 90s. Monday. A weak cool front will push through the area, shifting our winds out of...
foxsanantonio.com
New Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland aims to help kids with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO - There’s a new multi-assistance center at Morgan’s Wonderland. The MAC aims to improve the lives for people with disabilities and special needs. MAC will offer health living and other resources to families, all at one location. The new building offers sensor friendly exam rooms, new...
foxsanantonio.com
Man being tested for DWI after allegedly crashing truck into Fred's Fish Fry
SAN ANTONIO - A man is being questioned after allegedly crashing his truck into a Northwest Side restaurant. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday at Fred's Fish Fry off Bandera Road near West Quill Drive. Police said the truck crashed into the storefront of the restaurant. Nobody was...
foxsanantonio.com
Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns
Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
foxsanantonio.com
Electrical fire destroys several small shacks behind South Side home, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters believe homemade electrical wiring may be the culprit that started a fire that destroyed several small buildings on the South Side. The fire started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Mission Road near East Southcross Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, there was a massive...
foxsanantonio.com
Bicyclist dies after being thrown 50 yards during a deadly hit-and-run on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in a fatal hit-and-run along a West Side road early Monday morning. The deadly accident happened just before 1:30 am. along Enrique M. Barrera Parkway near Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Police said a man was on...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman gunned down while riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed in an overnight shooting near an East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight Monday along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found the body of the woman inside a white SUV. She had...
foxsanantonio.com
City Councilwoman launches 'Coats for Kidz' for local children
SAN ANTONIO - Cooler weather will be here before you know it, which means time to break out the coats. But so many San Antonio children don't have the resources to bundle up this winter. That's the inspiration behind Coats for Kidz. On Tuesday, City Councilwoman Teri Castillo and several...
foxsanantonio.com
Human remains found in Comal County belong to Schertz man missing since March 2021
SCHERTZ, Texas - Human remains recently found in Comal County were identified as those of Schertz man who went missing back in 2021. Schertz Police Department officials said that they were notified that the human remains belonged to Jacob Dubois, a missing person out of Schertz since March of 2021.
foxsanantonio.com
Three brave citizens rescue man from burning car
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – Three brave citizens rescued a man after they quickly ran and pulled him out of a burning car, saving his life. The incident happened on Thursday evening when first responders received a report of a vehicle fire on US Hwy 290. Upon arrival, they found...
foxsanantonio.com
Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office closes road due to fatal accident on Hwy 90 at Mechler Road
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident at Mechler Road and US Hwy 90 on the far West side. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, all Eastbound lanes from Medina County are being diverted to Gross Lane. The Westbound lanes of Hwy 90 at Mechler Road will be partially closed.
foxsanantonio.com
Someone opens fire on Northeast Side apartment, hits man in stomach, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Northeast Side apartment complex. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Eisenhauer Road near Ray Bon Drive. Police arrived to find a man inside his apartment with a gunshot wound in the stomach....
