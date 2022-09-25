Depending on your hunting situation, an effective coyote call might be an electronic one that can cut through wind or terrain. On the other hand, open reed and mouth calls have drawn plenty of coyotes to their demise. Both have their place, and I’ve had luck using a combination of them in my 22 years hunting coyotes. In fact, most consistently successful predator hunters rarely hunt without both types of calls. Like other wild game, you’ll be hard pressed to find one call that fits every hunt or even every dog. It’s best to have a variety of calls, so you’re prepared whether you’re calling a wary coyote that hangs up just out of range or one that runs blindly into your setup. To make sure you’re prepared no matter where you’re hunting, I’ve narrowed down a list of the best coyote calls to use this season.

