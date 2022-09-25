Read full article on original website
Related
Four Puppies Found on the Side of the Road in a Zipped Suitcase Saved by 'Good Samaritans'
People stopped to check out the suitcase containing the puppies after noticing the luggage moving on the side of a road in North Carolina North Carolina residents helped four puppies get the care they deserve after finding the small dogs in a dangerous situation on the side of a road. In a post shared on Facebook over the weekend, Guilford County Animal Services said the four young canines were discovered in a suitcase that was fully zipped up "except for a small part." "Good Samaritans," noticed the bag moving around on the side...
ohmymag.co.uk
Heartbreak as the ‘walking carcass’ dog was inhumanely dumped on the streets (VIDEO)
American bulldog Liza was ‘abused, emaciated, bred to near death, and on the verge of collapse’ when she was found abandoned on the streets in what vet nurse Val Phillips described as the worst case she's seen in over 50 years of work. Thanks to the dedicated rescue and vet team, Liza is on her way to recovery. But the nurse fears that this pup is just ‘the tip of the iceberg’ and that 'things are only going to get worse' for pets across the country.
Emaciated Hairless Puppy Found Alone on Busy Road Adopted After Stunning Recovery
Dobby the puppy is free to enjoy a full life after recovering from a rough start and finding a forever home. According to Greater Good Charities, in late August, a Good Samaritan spotted Dobby crawling alone on the hot asphalt of a busy Louisiana road and stopped to help the canine.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Most badly behaved dogs ranked - with greyhound topping the list
The greyhound is the breed that UK dog owners say is the most likely to be mischievous, followed closely by Dalmatians and Bulldogs, according to Ring smart home security company, which conducted a nationwide poll of 2,000 dog owners. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier came tenth on the list, while Border...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newfies to the Rescue
Just adorable. Who can resist those big brown eyes and all that fluffy fur? I know I can’t. One sight makes me want to give any Newfie a hug, and to heck with all the drool. There’s no doubt that Newfoundland retrievers are among the cutest dogs in the world, as well as one of the top 50 most popular home pet breeds, despite their enormous size. But underneath all that cute exterior lie the bones of a working dog: sturdy bones connected by mighty muscles, covered by a double-thick waterproof coat and propelled by webbed feet that help it surge powerfully through the water.
Dog Seen Wandering at Festival Could Get New Home
A dog found wandering alone during Wales’ Green Man Festival is set to get a new home. Security personnel found the Terrier mix alone at the festival last month. However, in the weeks since the festival, nobody has come forward to claim her. Only service dogs were allowed on the site to begin with, according to the festival’s rules.
pethelpful.com
Bear Coat Shar Pei's Sleepy Little Nap Might Be the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen
Sleeping puppies are just the cutest thing. We can't help but be charmed by their sweet, peaceful faces, and we often find ourselves watching our puppies sleep to take in as much of their cuteness as possible. Luckily, one person shared an adorable video of her pup who decided to fall asleep in the most precious position.
topdogtips.com
What To Do If Your Dog Bites Another Dog
If you’re reading this article, it’s probably because you’re in quite a predicament with your pet. If your dog has bitten another dog, you’re probably panicking. Trust me when I tell you that your dog is going to be just as stressed out about the situation as you are. Find out what to do if your dog bites another dog, to make sure that you’ve covered all of your bases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outpouring Of Tri-Cities Love As Popular Dog Boarding Kennel Owner Retires
One of Tri-Cities' most popular dog kennel owners is retiring. If you have ever scrolled Facebook and even if you don't have pets that have stayed at their kennels, you've seen their photos with all the happiness and cuteness you can handle. An outpouring of love from customers as a...
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Enjoying the Views From Her New Colorado Home Is Precious
It's the small moments with your pet that really make you appreciate them. Waking up in the morning and taking them for a walk, watching a movie together on the couch, or if you're like one Golden owner on TikTok — seeing your dog really take in the sunrise. That's exactly what's happened in a recent video on their page @goldencannoli. Seeing the dog enjoying the views has us totally in our feelings.
The Best Coyote Calls of 2022
Depending on your hunting situation, an effective coyote call might be an electronic one that can cut through wind or terrain. On the other hand, open reed and mouth calls have drawn plenty of coyotes to their demise. Both have their place, and I’ve had luck using a combination of them in my 22 years hunting coyotes. In fact, most consistently successful predator hunters rarely hunt without both types of calls. Like other wild game, you’ll be hard pressed to find one call that fits every hunt or even every dog. It’s best to have a variety of calls, so you’re prepared whether you’re calling a wary coyote that hangs up just out of range or one that runs blindly into your setup. To make sure you’re prepared no matter where you’re hunting, I’ve narrowed down a list of the best coyote calls to use this season.
dogsbestlife.com
Stubborn puppy training: 7 tips to teach your disobedient dog
Working with a stubborn puppy that doesn’t seem to want to listen to you can be frustrating. Sometimes it feels like a disobedient puppy is testing your patience. But with some work, you can train your dog to behave and prevent bad habits. So, try this helpful advice if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tips For a Well-Behaved Dog
Getting a puppy can be an exciting time for most people. They can’t wait to add a fur ball to their life. They think of all of the fun and love that a new puppy can bring into their lives.
pethelpful.com
Video of Rescued Shelter Dog Savoring a Day at the Beach Reminds Us to #AdoptDontShop
Isn't it amazing how a simple adoption can change an animal's view of the world? When they're abandoned or in a shelter, they probably think there is no way their life could turn around. They fall into a deep depression. They're neglected, hungry and inactive. Everything they shouldn't be. We wish there was a way to let them know that one day their luck will change thanks to the angels on earth who adopt and don't shop.
Pyrenees pup Murphy already weighs a staggering 86lb - and still growing
Puppies grow up so fast, don't they? One minute they're adorable little bundles of fur, the next they're fully-grown dogs, dragging you around by their leashes and guzzling their way through bowls of the best dog food. But if you think your dog's a little on the large side, spare a thought for the owners of Murphy.
WATCH: Donkey Alerts Sleeping Owner to Goat Friend Trapped in Fence
There are so many reasons to love donkeys. One is that they have a distinct sense of self and are also capable of decision-making. However, they’re also likable because they are just sociable companions and make loyal furry friends. That’s why, when a donkey named Waffles alerted his owner about a trapped friend, the internet fell in love. Meet Waffles the goat rescuer in the clip below.
Dog With Blue Mohawk Becomes UK’s First Surf Therapy Dog
A Poodle mix adopted from a pound in Portugal has found a new calling in life. He’s the UK’s first surf therapy dog. Scooter’s dog mom Kirstie Coy-Martin rescued her pup from a pound in Portugal, where he lived as a stray. He was due to be put to sleep as the pound was full. However, Coy-Martin saw his photo online in 2016 and decided to bring him over to the UK.
Comments / 0