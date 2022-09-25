Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
'Evacuate across the state;' Evacuees told to head to Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County and other parts of South Florida can expect a host of guests from Florida's west coast. The state's top emergency management leader said people under evacuation orders for Hurricane Ian should head toward Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Broward Counties. About...
"White Claws and Water:" Tampa, Central FL residents take cover in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — State officials urged Tampa residents to seek shelter in West Palm Beach Tuesday morning. "We got to the University of Tampa,” said Madelyn Zubiel will be calling West Palm Beach home for the next few days. We started to get a little...
County suspends Palm Tran services, closes operations due to Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Mayor, Robert Weinroth, and other county officials held a news conference at 3 p.m. providing local actions pertaining to Hurricane Ian. Officials spoke at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach. Mayor Weinroth said Palm...
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
Coast Guard rescues two people from cruise ship off Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cruise ship off Boca Raton this weekend. They medevacked a 77-year-old woman from the cruise ship Harmony of the Seas on Saturday. The ship was 20 miles east of Boca Raton. She was reportedly suffering...
FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light activated its Command Center in Riviera Beach, as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The Command Center is where FPL manages all of its resources around the state. Hurricane Ian has the potential to become a major hurricane. FPL is taking it...
Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Wednesday. -Keiser University campuses closed on Wednesday. -Court operations and courthouses in the Fifteenth Judicial Court closed on...
Missing woman who was last seen in West Palm Beach found safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Leundrea Mathis safely. She was reported missing on Sunday. There is no further information on where they found her or where she was.
Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman was parked in her garage in Delray Beach and drove forward, hitting the wall. She then reversed...
Prosecutors to begin Florida school shooter trial rebuttal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are about to begin their rebuttal case. They are expected to present expert witnesses who will testify starting Tuesday that Cruz is a sociopath and fully responsible for his murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
Florida man arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to detectives
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 32-year-old man from Port. St. Lucie was arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover detectives. Detectives said during an undercover sting, they bought drugs from Isaiah Thompson, 32, on multiple occasions, leading to the seizure of 77 grams of cocaine. Detectives also discovered that some of the cocaine contained fentanyl.
Gunshots outside Publix; deputy-involved shooting in Greenacres
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities say an active shooter situation was avoided at a Publix in Greenacres thanks to deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun in the parking lot of the Publix located off S. Military Trail and Melaleuca Lane.
Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
Salvation Army in Stuart sending mobile kitchen to help hurricane victims
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian appears to be headed for Florida's west coast. Some people from our area are heading there to help storm victims and first responders. "We prepare for the worst and hope for the best," said Capt. Nathan Jones of the Salvation Army in Stuart.
Girl's cellphone video lands 75-year-old man in jail on molestation charges
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities say video from an eight-year-old girl's own cellphone helped put a 75-year-old married man from Belle Glade in handcuffs on molestation charges. Amado Antonio Leonorellana faces a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. The investigation began in August...
Man charged in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man had a blood alcohol level of nearly 3-times over the legal limit in a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Boca Raton. The collision, two days after Thanksgiving in 2021, killed 39-year-old Eric Brown. This past week, police arrested 59-year-old...
Grasshoppers and crickets? The morning team has an interesting breakfast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This morning, anchor Stefany Valderrama and meteorologist Zachary Covey had an interesting breakfast...grasshoppers and crickets. Be sure to tune in to the morning show every day to get your day started.
Burger King customer's card swiped; manager and pregnant girlfriend arrested
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A trip to Burger King for food led to more than $700 in fraudulent charges on a man's debit card, and the restaurant shift manager and his pregnant girlfriend behind bars on criminal charges. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the...
