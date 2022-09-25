ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
NFL
numberfire.com

McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4

According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa planning to play vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he's doing whatever it takes to play in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa injured his back in the Dolphins' dramatic 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. He briefly left the game in the second quarter, but returned after halftime, finishing 13-of-18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Evan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FOX Sports

Patriots QB Mac Jones has 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain, the NFL Network reported Monday. Although he may elude surgery, Jones is unlikely to suit up for the Patriots in their Week 4 road matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Jones suffered the injury in the fourth...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy