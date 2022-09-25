ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers-Buccaneers was a gross testament to the state of the NFC (and great for the Eagles)

The Green Bay Packers outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one of the biggest showdowns in Week 3. It was a game neither side should be super excited about. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers engaged in a rock fight, with a last-second delay of game serving as the final boulder that squashed Tampa’s comeback hopes. This stat sheet will note this game was a 14-12 road win for a road underdog. It only scratches the surface of how ugly things got — and how pretty the Philadelphia Eagles, whose game ended before this one kicked off, would up looking as a result.
What the Eagles are saying after 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3

The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.
National reactions: Eagles are best team in NFL after 24-8 win over Commanders

Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
NFL Week 3: Packers-Bucs, Rams-Cards, Jags-Chargers, more top plays

Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. Currently on FOX, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing host to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what might be the two legends' final meeting.
Commanders manhandled by Eagles

It was clearly over by halftime. The Eagles outgained Washington 322-50. Philadelphia accumulated 276 passing yards in the opening half alone. Meanwhile, the Commanders were in the hole in passing yards registering -16. When you read those numbers, it’s a wonder the Commanders were down “only” 24-0 at the half....
The Eagles would be wise to extend Jalen Hurts before the start of next season

Jalen Hurts has enjoyed an explosive start to the 2022 NFL season. He’s currently third in the MVP odds race and it’s easy to see why. Hurts has only turned the football over once this season, has 916 passing yards, 167 rushing yards, and has accounted for 7 total touchdowns. But with such an exciting start to the season comes a pressing question: When will Howie Roseman look to sign him to a new contract?
Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders

Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
5 biggest negatives for the Commanders vs Eagles

The Washington Commanders are now stuck in a two game losing streak and they are hoping to find the opening day winning formula against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Washington Commanders hit a new low on Sunday after a humiliating home loss to their division rival from the “City of Brotherly Love”, the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans are full of anger, frustration, and sheer disbelief. After an inspirational comeback victory in the first game of the season, the Commanders have simply been overmatched and overwhelmed during the last two weeks.
