Instant analysis of Eagles dominant 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3
The Eagles are 3-0 after a 24-8 defeat over Carson Wentz and the Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia amassed 400 yards of offense while holding Washington to 240 yards and sacking quarterback Carson Wentz a career-high nine times, as the former No. 2 overall pick was battered all afternoon.
Packers-Buccaneers was a gross testament to the state of the NFC (and great for the Eagles)
The Green Bay Packers outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one of the biggest showdowns in Week 3. It was a game neither side should be super excited about. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers engaged in a rock fight, with a last-second delay of game serving as the final boulder that squashed Tampa’s comeback hopes. This stat sheet will note this game was a 14-12 road win for a road underdog. It only scratches the surface of how ugly things got — and how pretty the Philadelphia Eagles, whose game ended before this one kicked off, would up looking as a result.
What the Eagles are saying after 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3
The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.
How Doug Pederson has weaponized the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense
New head coach and offensive shot-caller Doug Pederson has completely transformed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense. The last time the franchise has won back-to-back games of 20+ points or more was in the year 2000. The offense is currently sitting fifth in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (opponent-adjusted efficiency) metric.
5 keys to Packers beating Buccaneers in Week 3
The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to make a major statement early in the 2022 season when Matt LaFleur’s team takes the field against the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. Can the Packers continue putting Week 1 in the rear-view mirror, build...
National reactions: Eagles are best team in NFL after 24-8 win over Commanders
The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.
NBC Sports
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Packers-Bucs, Rams-Cards, Jags-Chargers, more top plays
Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. Currently on FOX, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing host to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what might be the two legends' final meeting.
NFL・
Commanders manhandled by Eagles
It was clearly over by halftime. The Eagles outgained Washington 322-50. Philadelphia accumulated 276 passing yards in the opening half alone. Meanwhile, the Commanders were in the hole in passing yards registering -16. When you read those numbers, it’s a wonder the Commanders were down “only” 24-0 at the half....
WATCH: Full highlights of the Eagles 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3
The Eagles thumped the Commanders 24-8 on Sunday, sacking Washington quarterback Carson Wentz nine times daily and setting offensive highs for wide receiver DeVonta Smith. With Philadelphia preparing for Jacksonville, here are all of the highlights from Week 3 courtesy of the NFL’s YouTube page. Jalen Hurts huge day.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 14-12 win over Bucs in Week 3
The Green Bay Packers looked on the verge of an impressive blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road through two quarters on Sunday, but a nose dive by the offense following a turnover and a near-collapse late by the defense forced Matt LaFleur’s team into needing to stop a two-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds left to avoid overtime.
Yardbarker
The Eagles would be wise to extend Jalen Hurts before the start of next season
Jalen Hurts has enjoyed an explosive start to the 2022 NFL season. He’s currently third in the MVP odds race and it’s easy to see why. Hurts has only turned the football over once this season, has 916 passing yards, 167 rushing yards, and has accounted for 7 total touchdowns. But with such an exciting start to the season comes a pressing question: When will Howie Roseman look to sign him to a new contract?
FOX Sports
Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3
The Eagles battered the Commanders on Sunday, sacking quarterback Carson Wentz nine times and delivering 17 quarterback hits in a 24-8 road win. Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns, and DeVonta Smith logged a career-high 169 yards receiving on the afternoon. With the attention now turning to Jacksonville, here are...
Yardbarker
Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders
Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
5 biggest negatives for the Commanders vs Eagles
The Washington Commanders are now stuck in a two game losing streak and they are hoping to find the opening day winning formula against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Washington Commanders hit a new low on Sunday after a humiliating home loss to their division rival from the “City of Brotherly Love”, the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans are full of anger, frustration, and sheer disbelief. After an inspirational comeback victory in the first game of the season, the Commanders have simply been overmatched and overwhelmed during the last two weeks.
