Mount Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival held over weekend, raises money to digitalize newspapers

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — The Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic festival was held over the weekend.

The organization said proceeds from the festival would be put toward their efforts to have the area’s local newspapers digitalized.

The festival was held along South Diamond Street and featured live music, various foods and pastries and handmade art.

Rows of homes outlined the festival, and porchlights were used to help light the different parts of the event.

A community pageant was also held. This year’s winners were Mollie Makarsky, who was named Queen of the festival, and Mischa Burgman, who was named Young Miss.

Makarsky has participated in the pageant for 11 years.

“It is my last year because I’m 18, and I finally got it. And it’s such a great honor to represent our town and to work at the festival and be with the kids and lead the parades. It’s really a lot of fun,” Makarsky said.

Burgman was able to enjoy her time spending time with the children who were also attending the festival.

“I like when little girls, like when I was in my dress, like to take pictures with me,” Burgman said. “It was so cute because there would be like groups of little girls and they would be like, ‘Aw, it’s a princess.’”

The festival will close Sunday night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group