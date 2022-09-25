ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills

Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey explodes in booth after last-second loss

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in dramatic fashion on Sunday. After completing a pass in the final seconds while trailing 21-19, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense rushed to the line to spike the ball for a field goal attempt. The only problem was that time expired before they could even snap it.
Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
Report card: Bills lose 21-19 vs. Dolphins

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 3 report card for the Buffalo Bills following the team’s frustrating 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins:. Allen once again put the team on his back. With the team struggling to finish drives, Allen took control. He attempted 63 passes and completed 42 passes for 400 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Allen added 47 yards on the ground as well.
