Here's why Bills OC Ken Dorsey lost his mind at the end of the Dolphins game
It’s unlikely that any video will be more frequently shared than the one showing Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey trashing his part of the coaches’ booth at the end of the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Dorsey was trying to get his usually productive...
Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills
Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
LOOK: Twitter continues to go wild over Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins defeat Bills
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. His first two seasons in the league were rough and met with ultra-criticism from fans and analysts. Now in his third year, Tagovailoa has seemingly found his stride. The Dolphins...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey explodes in booth after last-second loss
The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in dramatic fashion on Sunday. After completing a pass in the final seconds while trailing 21-19, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense rushed to the line to spike the ball for a field goal attempt. The only problem was that time expired before they could even snap it.
5 takeaways from the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins
Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3:. The storyline of the day heading into Week 3 was the banged up secondary the Bills have. Micah Hyde (neck) had his season come to an end on Saturday. On Sunday, Jordan Poyer (foot) was ruled out for Week 3.
saturdaytradition.com
Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes ballistic following final seconds of loss to Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills were looking to set up a game-winning field goal in a battle against the Miami Dolphins, but time ran off the clock before the ball could be snapped, leaving offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mad. Very, very mad. The Dolphins took the 21-14 lead with 10:05 left in...
WATCH: Dolphins' win causes Bills' OC to lose his cool
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in one of the most tightly contested games you’ll see. Both teams were dealing with injuries before and during the contest, and it made for a long one. Buffalo had a chance to come back and kick a field goal after Dolphins...
Popculture
Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
National reactions: Some harsh, some understanding of Bills loss to Dolphins
Following the Buffalo Bills’ late 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
Report card: Bills lose 21-19 vs. Dolphins
Check out Bills Wire’s Week 3 report card for the Buffalo Bills following the team’s frustrating 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins:. Allen once again put the team on his back. With the team struggling to finish drives, Allen took control. He attempted 63 passes and completed 42 passes for 400 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Allen added 47 yards on the ground as well.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Bills go for it on fourth down, open scoring vs. Dolphins (video)
The Buffalo Bills were not scared to roll the dice early against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Taking the opening drive all the way to the goal line, Buffalo did not opt for the field goal on fourth down. It paid off as running back Devin Singletary opened up the scoring with a touchdown in the end.
