Boca Raton, FL

cbs12.com

Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Inside MIA's Fire Rescue Team Seen in Action at Plane's Fiery Crash Landing

When every second counts and lives are on the line at Miami International Airport, there’s no room for error. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recently provided NBC 6 with exclusive access to show how they get ready for moments such as this one scene in June, when a Red Air flight from the islands had its landing gear collapse and it struck an antenna when going off the runway.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Wednesday. -Keiser University campuses closed on Wednesday. -Court operations and courthouses in the Fifteenth Judicial Court closed on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Deputies stop possible active shooter at Publix in South Florida

GREENACRES, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff deputies put a stop to what they said would have been an active shooter situation at a Publix in Greenacres. Deputies were called to the Publix at the 4800 block of South Military Trail on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
BOCANEWSNOW

TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service just issued a TORNADO WATCH for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The watch is related to incoming Hurricane Ian and remains in effect until at least 5 p.m. Tuesday. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Missing woman from Stuart found safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
STUART, FL

