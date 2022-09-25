ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn't really that close. Here's a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles' defensive line turns Wentz's day into a nightmare

It took 63 seconds for the Eagles to record their first sack. With six minutes left in the third quarter, Washington still had negative net passing yards. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Sunday unleashed his defensive front on an overmatched Washington offensive line and a quarterback who still hasn't learned how to get rid of the ball when he's under siege, and the result was a nine-sack masterpiece from the Eagles' defense in a 24-8 win at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn't a lot of suspense in Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders

Here's what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles' snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles' 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars open as touchdown underdogs vs. Eagles in Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers by 52 combined points in the last two weeks, but oddsmakers still aren't convinced. The Tipico Sportsbook is listing the Philadelphia Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite at home against the Jaguars in Week 4. That's actually relatively generous, as FanDuel and DraftKings both list the Jaguars as a full 7-point underdog.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

