ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
impact601.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (one, three, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven)
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Mississippi charter school rejections draw ire of public policy groups

(The Center Square) – The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board has come under fire from a pair of public policy groups. The board approved one charter school application at its Monday meeting, with the Mississippi Center for Public Policy and Empower Mississippi chastising the board for its lack of action.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
impact601.com

4 die in head-on highway collision in Mississippi Delta

VALLEY PARK, Miss. (AP) — Four people have died after a late-night crash on U.S. 61 in Mississippi's Delta region. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says two vehicles collided head-on near Valley Park in Issaquena County just before midnight on Saturday. Troopers say that 39-year-old Jackson resident Thomas Williams Jr....
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

SIDELINE VIEW: Jackson Country Club to hold 55th Sanderson Farms Championship

The 55th Sanderson Farms Championship will be held at the Jackson Country Club beginning on Thursday. Last year’s winner Sam Burns hopes to defend his title in the 144-player field. Burns is ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Mississippians expected to take part in this year’s tournament are Fulton’s Chad Ramey, Hattiesburg’s David Riley, Tupelo’s Hayden Buckley, Columbus's Joseph Hanko and Mississippi State’s Amateur Champion Brice Wilkinson of Madison. The purse for this year’s tournament is $7.9 million.
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

12 children get sick after possible pool party chlorine leak

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Twelve children were taken to the hospital after a possible chlorine leak at at YMCA pool in Mississippi, officials said. The children were at a birthday pool party Sunday in Flowood when they were sickened, the Clarion Ledger reported. Several children remained in the hospital Monday.
FLOWOOD, MS
impact601.com

Governor Reeves Announces Three Major Appointments

Governor Tate Reeves announced his appointments for Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Executive Director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and District Attorney for the 17th Circuit Court District. “Each of the individuals being appointed today has a long track record of distinguished public...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Estimated
impact601.com

Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon on a track toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order...
FLORIDA STATE
impact601.com

The California State Soccer Association – South Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension

FULLERTON, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
impact601.com

Stringer smashes Taylorsville on volleyball court, drops crucial region contest at Sacred Heart

Stringer volleyball smashed visiting Taylorsville last Tuesday evening in three straight sets on Senior Night. The two seniors, Emma Buckley and Cara Robertson, were key in helping the Red Devils dominate the Tartars. According to head coach Jody Rowell, his team turned recently turned a competitive corner, and the two have been instrumental in helping lead the team.
STRINGER, MS
impact601.com

Addie Bell Rayner

Addie Bell Rayner, 81 of Bay Springs, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Jasper General Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Bethany Baptist Church at Bay Springs, with services immediately following the visitation. Burial will follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Eddie Brady and Bro. Justin Rhodes will officiate.
BAY SPRINGS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy