The 55th Sanderson Farms Championship will be held at the Jackson Country Club beginning on Thursday. Last year’s winner Sam Burns hopes to defend his title in the 144-player field. Burns is ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Mississippians expected to take part in this year’s tournament are Fulton’s Chad Ramey, Hattiesburg’s David Riley, Tupelo’s Hayden Buckley, Columbus's Joseph Hanko and Mississippi State’s Amateur Champion Brice Wilkinson of Madison. The purse for this year’s tournament is $7.9 million.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO