WDAM-TV
Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe Edd Morris. Morris said he hopes this donation helps to keep supporting libraries all across Mississippi. “I’m giving back to this library, but it’s a way of...
WDAM-TV
USM holds appreciation luncheon for front-line workers
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday. According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Firefighters respond to 3rd structure fire in less than a day
WDAM-TV
Firefighters respond to fire in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Lumberton are on the scene of a building fire. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near a former Napa Auto Parts store located on West Main Street. According to officials with the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, the building was reportedly abandoned. Officials...
Crews respond to two house fires in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Volunteer fire departments responded to two house fires at Highway 11 North in Sandersville and Holifield Road Tuesday morning. Sandersville, Rustin, Powers, and Glade fire departments received a call to the fire from a passerby at 2211 Highway 11 North just before 3:00 am. Jasper County’s Mossville volunteer fire department also responded […]
WDAM-TV
Chick-Fil-A Hattiesburg holding food drive to benefit Christian Services
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chick-fil-A Hattiesburg, located will be accepting food donations on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to donate to Christian Services of Hattiesburg. Donations of non-perishable items can be made in the dining room of the Chick-fil-A at 6099 U.S. 98, from 9:30 a.m. to11 a.m. or from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local volunteer firefighter and a bystander aided in rescuing a driver after her vehicle overturned from a rollover crash in Jones County early Monday morning. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to...
WDAM-TV
Deputies searching for stolen tractor in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a tractor and rotary cutter. According to police reports, the theft occurred late on Friday, Sept. 23, from #15 Eucutta Road in northeast Jones County. The tractor is an orange Kubota, 36hp,...
WDAM-TV
Caution urged as wildfire conditions form in Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials issue burn warnings as dry and windy weather creates dangerous wildfire conditions. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center issued a warning on Monday, Sept. 26, that critically low humidity and gusty winds will result in dangerous fire conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the...
WDAM-TV
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville. Investigators are also seeking information about a stolen Kubota 4-seater side-by-side, which was later located by neighbors abandoned on McGill Cemetery Road, which runs off Haney Road north of Sandersville.
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss fights human trafficking with new new center
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. circuit clerk offers reminders for absentee voting
WDAM-TV
Heidelberg ‘Class of 1972′ holds prom on its 50th anniversary reunion
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A high school class finally went to prom after a 50-year wait. Heidelberg High School ‘Class of 1972′ celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday night in Laurel, hosting the prom it never got to hold at the end of its senior year. “We didn’t get...
WDAM-TV
Collision in Jones County sends 2 to the hospital
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A collision of two vehicles in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road Friday night sent an adult and child to the hospital. Firefighters from South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments arrived at about 8:15 p.m. Friday and learned that a Dodge Ram and Chevrolet Equinox had been involved in a collision.
WDAM-TV
Shaffer Center honors homicide victims on Day of Remembrance
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Gone, but not forgotten. In honor of the National Day of Remembrance, the Shaffer Center for Crisis Intervention held a gathering for people to honor their lost loved ones. “We are doing this to honor and bring remembrance to homicide victims and also to be a...
WDAM-TV
Cornhole tournament raises funds for animal rescue league.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League hosted its second annual Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament Saturday. The event aimed to bring the community together to raise donations for the rescue. Participants were able to enjoy food, cornhole, community, and even had the chance to bid...
George County man arrested for shooting
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly shooting another person in the Barton community Wednesday. Deputies were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Phillips Lane in the Barton community around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. ASAP Ambulance and District 3 first responders treated a man […]
