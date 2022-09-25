HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chick-fil-A Hattiesburg, located will be accepting food donations on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to donate to Christian Services of Hattiesburg. Donations of non-perishable items can be made in the dining room of the Chick-fil-A at 6099 U.S. 98, from 9:30 a.m. to11 a.m. or from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

