ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

3 quick takeaways after Saints stumble to loss vs Panthers: Something's gotta give

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJCaI_0i9rrzIa00

It was the same movie the Saints played in Week 1, only this time it was a tragedy -- not a comedy. The Panthers won 22-14. The Saints head to London with frustration.

After failing to find the scoreboard through three quarters, the Saints put a nominal scare into Carolina, but a last-gasp effort from their own 1-yard line went down in the hands of Jaycee Horn and New Orleans dropped to 1-2 on the young season.

With all that in mind, here are my five quick takeaways following ...

SOMETHING'S GOTTA GIVE...

Jameis Winston says his back isn't an issue. Fine, I believe him. But if that's the case, then we need to have a serious conversation about the offense.

Now, let's start with an important detail: It's not all on him. He didn't tell Mark Ingram and Cesar Ruiz to combine on a chop block that torpedoed a promising opening drive. He didn't force Alvin Kamara to fumble and gift the Panthers their lone touchdown of the day. Jameis doesn't block on field goal attempts. He wasn't standing next to Wil Lutz whisking his kick wide to the right. A lot went wrong beyond Jameis.

And Winston's only meaningful interception ... well, we'll give credit to Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn on that one.

But it all starts and ends with the quarterback, and if you're not driving winning, then you're driving losing. Too many throws were slightly off. Too many free-money throws were either ignored or not identified. He finished with a stat line that belies the reality: 25-41 for 354 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The performance actually ended a streak of 20 consecutive games without a 300-yard passer. Figure that one out.

Things started to get untracked late in the first half when he hit a bomb to Chris Olave (finally). And he looked more decisive in the second half as he racked up passing yardage in a failed comeback attempt. Still, slow starts in three consecutive games have made life a lot more difficult than it has to be. You didn't bring in Andy Dalton to start games. I don't really think it's a conversation to be had as long as Jameis is healthy. But a few more starts like this and you might play that reality into this reality.

I'll end that rant with: I expect Jameis will figure things out. There's a long way to go. It's just rough right now.

━━
ALVIN KAMARA WASN'T ALVIN KAMARA...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrEKJ_0i9rrzIa00
Jameis Winston hands off to Alvin Kamara Photo credit James Guillory, USA Today Images

The hot take that always misses will be: "Alvin looks disinterested." Nah, that's just how he is. Never too high. Never too low. On perfect balance all the time.

It's usually true of his play-style, too. But in the first half of this one that just wasn't the case. His fumble deep in Saints territory not only hurt, but it handed a touchdown to a team that could accomplish virtually nothing on offense otherwise. Later in the half he had a chance to secure a ball for a first down deep in Bucs territory. It was tipped at the line, but it still qualified as an easy catch. It hit the ground. The Saints were unable to convert on third down, and the chip shot field goal was blocked right before halftime.

Those are the miscues you simply can't have from your star players. Saints RBs have now fumbled three times in as many weeks, with the first two coming from Mark Ingram.

To Alvin's credit he ran like a beast to help lead a 14-play drive to open the second half. But it's clear he was playing hurt, ending the day with 15 carries for 61 yards and another 12 yards receiving. It was reminiscent of the games at the tail-end of the 2019 season when we saw him playing through an MCL injury. Hopefully the rib injury doesn't linger, because this offense is having more than its share of problems. He's gotta be a weapon.

━━
CAN'T BLAME THE DEFENSE...

Defense doesn't happen in a vacuum. Fatigue is a factor, and so are injuries.

Everything was going right until fill-in safety PJ Williams failed to keep his leverage and Laviska Shenault rumbled 67 yards for a touchdown, also beating Tyrann Mathieu on the way. Marcus Maye was out with a rib injury. It was a rough moment, but when you leave your defense on the field all day, that's gonna happen. This was an exhausted unit in the fourth quarter.

And with the way the offense played through the first three quarters, any chance you had was already stolen for you by the defense. They held up time after time. Christian McCaffrey got his yardage on high volume, but never really broke anything. The pressure was there (3 sacks; 5 QB hits).

It just wasn't enough. We can pin this start on a lot of different things, but pointing to the defense is the wrong approach. The answers need to come on the other side of the ball.

━━
QUICK HITS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXyfH_0i9rrzIa00
Saints WR Chris Olave hauls in a deep shot in the first half against the Panthers. Photo credit Bob Donnan, USA Today Sports

OLAVE IS THE RIGHT FIT : Say what you want about the Jameis Winston-led offense, if you want a big-play threat, you've got him. He made a play that should've shifted momentum before the half. He finished with 147 yards on 9 catches. That's 25 targets in as many weeks. He's going to be a good player for a long time.

THE CB TRIO IS ELITE : Marshon Lattimore/Paulson Adebo/Bradley Roby. When this group is healthy, it's going to be dominant. Baker Mayfield was held to 170 yards on the day, with a majority of that coming on one long catch and run by Shenault. Again, you can't blame the defense.

ROUGH LUTZ : Hard to blame a kicker on a block, but a chip shot really has to be points. It wasn't right before the half. A miss to the right meant another 3 points was kept off the board. If those two kicks had gone through, Mark Ingram's touchdown early in the 4th quarter would've tied the game.

OL QUALITY : Hard to come away with too much negativity on the offensive line. Even with Andrus Peat out (concussion), the group held up well against a very good Panthers front-7. Gold star for fill-in Calvin Throckmorton. It wasn't perfect, but I thought this group took a step forward the last two weeks after a really tough showing in the opener.

WR PAIN : Jarvis Landry went to the locker room with an ankle injury. He returned to the field but never got back in the game. Michael Thomas went to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter. Tre'Quan Smith popped for 104 yards, but went down hard and appears to have suffered a concussion on a long pass in the fourth quarter. Deonte Harty was also inactive. That group's health will be important to watch going forward.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense

After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Patriots-Ravens takeaways: Jones throws three INTs, leaves injured in ugly loss

The New England Patriots had every chance to win Sunday's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium, but they just couldn't protect the football. The Ravens are hard enough to beat without turning the ball over. But the Patriots committed four (!) turnovers in a five possession span in the second half, which resulted in 10 Baltimore points in a 37-26 win for the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Chris Olave
thecomeback.com

Sean Payton gives timeline for return to coaching, drops dog analogy

Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton is currently working as an analyst for Fox Sports. And though he admits to liking the job, it would seem there’s an itch with football that sitting in a booth cannot scratch. Payton recently got candid with Peter King of Pro Football Talk. He...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Analyst Details The Constant Misses At QB After Brees

Drew Brees is the greatest quarterback to ever play for the New Orleans Saints. He led the squad to great heights after he showed up in 2006. Since his arrival, the Saints have made the playoffs nine times and reached the NFC Championship Game thrice. That’s an improvement, considering the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy