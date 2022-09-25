John Cena sets Make-A-Wish world record
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Wrestling legend and movie star John Cena is more than just a meme, as he is now the world record holder for granting wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Cena has now granted 650 wishes for children with critical illnesses, according to a press release from Guinness World Records .
For more, stream KCBS Radio now .
The wrestler, who also holds 13 WWE championships, granted his first wish in 2002 and has had a longstanding relationship with the non-profit ever since.
Cena, who has also had a successful career in acting, starring in HBO’s “Peacemaker,” first joined professional wrestling in 1999. During his tenure as a wrestler, he has become one of the most successful in the sport.
In 2012, Cena was a part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s 1,000th wish, according to the release. Cena also holds the title of being the most often requested celebrity to meet.
LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Comments / 0