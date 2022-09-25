ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, NJ

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in NJ high school athlete’s death

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivf1P_0i9rrweP00

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient.

Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana, a junior on the Columbia High soccer team shot on a field outside the Underhill Sports Complex in June 2021. A 17-year-old youth was wounded. Hernandez also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and a weapons charge.

Moussa Fofana (Courtesy: Essex County Prosecutor’s Office)

Fofana’s mother tearfully objected to the plea deal at Thursday’s hearing attended by dozens of friends and relatives of the victim, saying the sentence would not be long enough.

“Since he was killed, I can’t sleep. My life will never be the same,” Hawa Fofana said to Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler. “Please, I’m begging you. Fifteen years? I would have nightmares.”

Yasshe Fofana, Moussa’s father, wept in front of the judge as he pleaded for “justice for my son.” Others in the courtroom also cried and consoled Hawa and Yasshe as the judge accepted the prosecutor’s plea bargain.

Wigler said families “should never, ever, ever equate a number to the value of their loved one,” because such bargains are based on what attorneys believe are the strengths and weaknesses of the case.

Hernandez, who is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 16, will be required to serve at least 85% of his prison sentence, or almost 13 years, before he’s eligible for probation, officials said. He will likely face deportation after that because he is not a U.S. citizen, the judge said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 4

Tijwana Hairstion
1d ago

I agree with the parents 15 years ain't s*** he do 85% of that he being released on parole Within 9 and 1/2 years he should have got more than 15 years and my condolences go out today young man's family and friends💔💔🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply
3
William Koerner
1d ago

“Likely face deportation “?? He is not a citizen and he committed murder. Yes, he needs to be deported unless democrats can keep him here to vote

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Uncle & Nephew Plead Guilty to 2019 Murder

Thirty-two-year-old Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his 20-year-old nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, both of Lakewood, pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 Howell slaying, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. At the time of sentencing the state will recommend 22...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
City
Columbia, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Maplewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Neighbor arrested in fatal Monday fire on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested after an investigation into the deadly house fire Monday on Long Island, police said. 35-year-old Daryle McClenic of Hempstead was arrested and charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree. A fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom at 103 Front Street […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Traffic Stop: $51,000 Seized By Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives

A Queens motorist had $51,154 in suspicious cash in his vehicle when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, authorities said. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Peng Cheng, 33, who lives just off the Grand Central Parkway in Flushing, was stopped by members of his Narcotic Task Force in an undisclosed Ridgefield location.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#High School#Deportation#Murder#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Superior Court
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man, 75, wounded in assault on West Farms street

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 75-year-old man was struck by a gunshot apparently meant for someone else in West Farms, according to authorities. The victim was walking along East 180th Street near Daly Avenue around 2:25 p.m. Sunday when two people rode by on a moped and one opened fire on another group, […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper

Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Man struck by Jersey City sergeant’s pickup truck will receive $292K in lawsuit settlement

Jersey City will pay a man who a police sergeant struck with his vehicle during a chase five years ago nearly $300,000 to settle a federal lawsuit. The City Council last week approved by 8-0 vote the $292,000 settlement with Shiron Cooper related to the Aug. 6, 2017 incident that was caught on camera. The lawsuit was filed against Jersey City, the police department, then-Sgt. John Ransom and Police Officer Patrick Egan, who was eventually dismissed from the lawsuit.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance

GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
NEWBURGH, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Uncle, nephew admit to killing Lakewood, NJ man with machete

HOWELL — An uncle and his nephew have admitted to killing a man with a machete and leaving the victim's body in the street. Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, also known as Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, both of Lakewood, on Friday pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter charges for the slaying in Howell nearly three years ago.
HOWELL, NJ
PIX11

Deliveryman stabbed in Manhattan while on the job, police say

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A deliveryman was stabbed during a robbery attempt Tuesday morning on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, police said. The 36-year-old victim was on the job riding an e-bike near Allen and Rivington streets around 3 a.m. when the assailant approached him and demanded his ride, authorities said. When the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police ID headless and handless woman murdered 42 years ago

FISHKILL – As a result of advances in genetic technology and identifiable DNA, a woman who was murdered and left headless and handless in a trunk near a dumpster on the grounds of the Hudson View Apartment complex in Fishkill has been identified. The victim was discovered in a...
FISHKILL, NY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy