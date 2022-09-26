ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Transitional housing village planned to combat homelessness in South Maryland

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TyFO_0i9rrs7V00

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.

Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets.

"Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.

The fiberglass units, manufactured by the Pallet company, also have carbon dioxide detectors and rear exits in case of emergency, Sanders added, and there will be a shower trailer with four individual showers, plus toilet units on the site.

Twenty-four units, each measuring 8-foot-by-8-foot, will be used as living spaces with an additional unit to be used as an office space.

"People have been calling this a tiny home village, but all the while it had been planned as a transitional housing program, and that's one thing we're working to clarify for folks," he said.

As construction moves ahead, the city has also been identifying priority candidates to use the housing once it's completed.

"We know folks who have been outside for five or 10 years, so those folks will be given priority to enter into the program," said Sanders.

Along with providing housing, Salisbury's Housing First project also aims to teach people without a home about goals along the way.

"Transitional housing gives those people reaching those benchmarks and attaining those goals that are required to be successful in the permanent support of housing," said Sanders. "Getting acclimated from being outside to being back on your own and re-remembering the behaviors that go along with being successful at managing your own dwelling.

Plans call for Anne Street Village to open in the first week of November.

"We really want to start bringing folks in before the winter comes," Sanders said.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 3

Related
The Dispatch

With Investigation ‘Ongoing,’ Knupp Family Turns Attention To Honoring Son With Foundation

BERLIN – “Active” and “ongoing” remain the words to describe the current state of the investigation into Gavin Knupp’s hit-and-run death. One month after the agency’s last public statement on the probe, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Monday there were no further updates on the investigation at this time, confirming, “the investigation is active and ongoing.”
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Good Heavens: Easton Listed as One of Ten Most Expensive Home Markets in the United States

The Spy was alerted to a rather odd study over the weekend by the mortgage company Lending Tree. That survey placed Easton as the 9th in the country for expensive homes. While most of these communities were located west of the Mississippi, only Easton and Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard made the cut on the East Coast, which makes us slightly dubious of the results. Nonetheless, here is the top ten:
EASTON, MD
The Dispatch

Racist Comment Probe Unable To Confirm Paddack Posted, But Message Originated From Home IP Address

OCEAN CITY — The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into an elected official’s racist social media comment has been completed as inconclusive. Ocean City Councilman Mark Paddack was accused last September of making negative comments against a local businessman with alleged racial overtones. The comments were shared and quickly went viral through the local community. From the beginning, Paddack asserted his Facebook account had been hacked and was not responsible for the alleged offensive comments.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

2nd annual Renaissance Faire makes festive return on Furnace Town grounds, highlights history of Worcester County

SNOW HILL, Md.- Kings, queens, and knights in shining armor flocked to the 28 acres of land at the Furnace Town Historic Site for the 2nd annual Renaissance Faire. The event included live music, games, and a array of local vendors. “It gives us an opportunity for people to come out and see us in a different light. It also gives local artists and other performers the opportunity to get exposure that they may or may not see,” Furnace Town Historic Site Executive Director Claudia Nagle said.
SNOW HILL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salisbury, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
City
Salisbury, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Salisbury, MD
Government
oceancity.com

Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD

The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Multiple Arrests Made by Ocean City Police During September’s Special Event Zone

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City was designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the “Pop-up Rally” event from Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators could face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The “Pop-up Rally” event is a social media event that does not have an official promoter to work with. Social media-driven events could change at a moment’s notice and the attendance is unpredictable. While the event did not take place in Ocean City this year, the department said it took every precaution to be prepared as we have in years past.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Vacant Salisbury home damaged in weekend fire

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury home was heavily damaged in an accidental fire over the weekend. Shortly after midnight Sunday, firefighters responded to a house in the 100 block of Union Avenue after a neighbor reported the fire. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in approximately 20 minutes.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transitional Housing#Homelessness#Housing First#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Pallet
tiremeetsroad.com

Is there going to be an H20i 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland?

Here’s where everyone is probably going instead. Around 2013, the last few days in September were unofficially designated as H2Oi 20(insert year) where East Coast car enthusiasts turned the otherwise sleepy beach town of Ocean City, MD into a weekend-long car show. Fueled by social media, cinematic Youtube edits,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

TidalHealth announces return of drive-thru flu clinic in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth’s Salisbury drive-thru flu clinic is returning for its 28th season. The clinic will be held on Friday, October 7th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Arthur W. Perdue (Shorebirds) Stadium. Seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccines will be administered to individuals 13 years and older (ages 13 to 17 should bring a parent or legal guardian to sign consent). This flu shot is designed to protect against four different flu viruses to provide broader protection against circulating flu viruses.
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
shoredailynews.com

New Church man acquitted on child molestation charge

An elegant 10-year-old girl wore a pink sparkling princess dress with a matching head band Thursday. She looked ready for a fun day at an amusement park. Instead, the child was in Accomack Circuit Court where she was questioned by Judge W. Revell Lewis, who then determined the 10-year-old was qualified to be a witness because her answers showed she knew the difference between the truth and a lie.
NEW CHURCH, VA
Bay Net

Wheeler Sentenced For Narcotics Offense

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On September 26, 2022, Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, MD, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit to 12 years imprisonment for the crime of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He also received an additional 7 years for a violation of probation in a...
BELTSVILLE, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Bikefest delivers good times and tragedy

Another OC BikeFest is in the books, and along with the thundering financial success the event usually brings to town, it also delivered some tragedy. Area police also responded to two fatal motorcycle crashes during the event. The first occurred on Sept. 14 when Ocean City Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Nicholas Ramirez, 32, of Deltona, Florida.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Police suspect couple intended to sell meth

A Maryland couple was arrested last weekend for possession of narcotics, which Ocean City Police suspected was for distribution. Jennifer Lee Fincham, 36, and Richard Charles Schluter, 44, both of Darlington, Maryland were arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 near 23rd Street for drug-distribution charges.
WBOC

Police ID Victim, Possible Suspect Vehicle in Lewes Hit-and-run Crash

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lewes on Saturday night. Troopers on Monday identified the victim as Thomas Belfield, 62, of Milton, Del. Police said that at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Belfield was riding a bicycle westbound along...
LEWES, DE
Katie Cherrix

The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MD

Oaked 110 is Snow Hill's main place for locals to hang out, drink, enjoy live entertainment, and get a nice meal out. Whether you are here on Sunday morning or a Tuesday afternoon, there's always something delicious and unique on Oaked's menu. Here are a few of the restaurant's special menu items you definitely have to try.
SNOW HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy