Police: Boy, 4, stable after stabbing in Gwinnett; uncle charged

A 4-year-old was stable Sunday after being stabbed in the abdomen by his uncle, according to Gwinnett County police.

Authorities said officers responded to a call about an injured child on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville at about 8 a.m. At the residence, they found a 4-year-old boy wounded from a stabbing and took the child to a hospital.

Police did not release the child’s name.

Anatolii Balesta, the child’s uncle, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Balesta, 19, who was still in the residence when police arrived, is suspected of attacking the boy over narcotics, detectives said.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com .

