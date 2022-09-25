ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: Boy, 4, stable after stabbing in Gwinnett; uncle charged

By Leon Stafford - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZCFA_0i9rrWtd00

A 4-year-old was stable Sunday after being stabbed in the abdomen by his uncle, according to Gwinnett County police.

Authorities said officers responded to a call about an injured child on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville at about 8 a.m. At the residence, they found a 4-year-old boy wounded from a stabbing and took the child to a hospital.

Police did not release the child’s name.

Anatolii Balesta, the child’s uncle, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Balesta, 19, who was still in the residence when police arrived, is suspected of attacking the boy over narcotics, detectives said.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com .

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atlanta#Violent Crime#Www Stopcrimeatl Com
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect

SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
73K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy