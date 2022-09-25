Hamden Resident Suffers Gunshot Wound After Bullet Goes Through Wall Of Her Home

Butler Street and Goodrich Street in Hamden Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a Connecticut resident was struck in the shoulder by a bullet that went through the wall of her home.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street in Hamden at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Hamden Police Department reported.

Investigators found that a victim was struck in her home on Butler Street when a bullet penetrated the wall, police said.

Police don't believe the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

She was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Jay Bunnell at 203-230-4045 or send an email to jbunnell@hamdenpd.com.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.