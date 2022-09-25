Read full article on original website
Vinnie Pasquantino gets engaged after final home game of the season
Following the final home game of the season Sunday afternoon, Royals DH Vinnie Pasquantino got engaged to long-time girlfriend Ryann Harris.
Offensive Woes Return for Chiefs
Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts wasn’t all that surprising. It’s clear the Kansas City Chiefs came into this game, showing little regard for their opponent. The defense, except for Chris Jones’ choice words to Matt Ryan late in the game, is a legit Top 12 unit. However, it’s the offense that’s struggling, which can be attributed to either a lack, of respect or understanding of who is actually running the offense.
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KTTS
Update On Health Of Art Hains
(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Kansas snub
There are a lot of feel-good stories around college football right now, especially when it comes to a handful of undefeated teams that shocked expectations. You’ve got the 4-0 Syracuse Orange with wins over Purdue and Virginia. There’s 4-0 Washington cruising to victory over Michigan State and Stanford.
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan House
Bernard Corrigan House, Kansas City (photo taken 1986).Photograph by Jack E. Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Bernard Corrigan House is located in the Country Club District of Kansas City Missouri at 55th Street and Ward Parkway. In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house embraces the architectural design of the PrairieSchool style.
SB Nation
AP Top 25 reaction: Rank Kansas, cowards
After a Week 4 that saw many of the bottom teams at the previous top-25 lose, there were expectations that newer teams would make their way into the top-25. Well, the new top-25 has been released and now it’s time for some reactions:. Voters fear Kansas. The Kansas Jayhawks...
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War II
Kansas City Garment District at 8th and Bank St.Paul Sableman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Kansas City's ‘Garment District’ buildings are over 100 years old. The Garment District was spread from 6th to 11th Streets and Wyandotte to Washington Streets in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
martincitytelegraph.com
The Boys’ Hotel and Camp Bo-Ho-Ca on the Blue River
By 1900, Kansas City swelled to over 160,000 people. The suburbs to the south had not been built, and the conditions of many of those who chose the city as their home were dire. Located at 19th and McGee, McClure Flats housed the poorest of the city. The area lacked...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS
Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
This Is Missouri’s Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
showmeprogress.com
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again
Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
KMBC.com
Motorcycle rider dies in accident on I-70
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle on I-70 eastbound early Sunday morning. Kansas City, MO police say the driver was approaching the exit to I-435 at around 1:22 a.m. when they lost control of the motorcycle and ended up flying off it. They were not wearing a helmet.
plattecountycitizen.com
A look inside the new KCI
The Kansas City Aviation Department this week released a list of vendors to open shop inside the new one-terminal Kansas City International Airport. The new KCI is set to open in about six months, with construction largely complete. Details are starting to emerge about the interior, including the vendor list.
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KCTV 5
Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
