2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Expects Dogecoin, Zcash To Switch To PoS
Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin feels that other blockchains, such as Dogecoin and Zcash should be following the same strategy now that the Ethereum merge has been completed. Ryan Selkis asked Buterin at the 2022 Messari Mainnet if all networks should shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) method. Buterin responded affirmatively. Zooko Wilcox-O’Hearn,...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera
Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
bitcoinist.com
Can A Brand-New Cryptocurrency, Metacryp, Make A Mark In The Crypto Space While Cardano And Tron Are Trailing
The cryptocurrency market has been growing in leaps and bounds, with companies such as Facebook looking into the possibilities of incorporating them into their social media platform. The most significant factor for this exponential growth is the increase in awareness about cryptocurrencies which will continue to grow over time. Much has changed since Bitcoin (BTC), the king of cryptocurrency, was released as open-source software in 2009. Over time, thousands of cryptocurrencies have been out in the market, with new ones being created monthly.
bitcoinist.com
TOTAL CLAMPDOWN On Secret Crypto Miners – What It Means For 100s of Your Supontis Tokens’ effecting the 12% Bonus, XRP and USD Coins
Mining some cryptos is a lucrative business in the world, three crypto farms with numerous irregularities were recently discovered in Argentina. The Argentina Tax Collection Agency (AFIP) didn’t take this kindly, it conducted a raid and shut down all three. This shows us the potency of some crypto to...
bitcoinist.com
Will Feed3 (FD3) be the Bitcoin of Web3?
Web3 is a quickly growing part of the DeFi space. With its advent, cryptocurrencies will become commonplace and will reach heights that even Bitcoin couldn’t achieve. Nonetheless, as with all things new, web3 comes with its setbacks. Feed3 (FD3) is being developed to solve one of the most pertinent...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
cryptopotato.com
Billions of People to Use Blockchain Tech Soon: Pantera Capital CEO
The increasing blockchain adoption in the next four-five years might lead to a price rally for some digital assets, Dan Morehead claimed. Dan Morehead – head of the institutional asset manager Pantera Capital – thinks there might be many distressed financial sectors in the years to come, but the digital asset industry will not be among them.
bitcoinist.com
Will Moshnake be Relevant Like Decentraland and Binance?
Crypto seems to be risky. Despite the dangers surrounding the cryptocurrency space, the market for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is expanding. The much-needed financial infrastructure is being built, and organizational escrow services are becoming increasingly widely available to investors. Many cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are introduced with high goals...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?
Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
bitcoinist.com
Meme Coins Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin Battling It Out, Which Mean Coin Will Be The Last Coin Standing
According to certain analysts and crypto professionals, the year 2022 for the crypto community was “the year of doom.” From May to June, the value of some significant coins reached an all-time low. During these times, the value of a number of cryptocurrencies fell precipitously, including Terra Luna, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency market is quite volatile, and many experts will tell you as much. As a result, the fact that this happened within a short period of time is not unusual.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Supply Slowed After Upgrade, Will It Ever Trigger Growth?
The latest upgrade on Ethereum brought many changes to the crypto network. First, the Merge will improve efficiency and make the web more scalable. Also, ETH supply is expected to be lower in the proof of stake, making it a deflationary asset. Usually, the miner’s reward on PoW is far...
bitcoinist.com
How Bitgesell Plans to Improve on The Bitcoin Blockchain
Bitgesell is a lightweight blockchain that is based on proven Bitcoin code. It has more deflation parameters and scarcity. This blockchain also uses smaller block sizes which helps to speed up the network. In addition, 90% of fees for transactions are destroyed and halving occurs once a year. Bitcoin was...
bitcoinist.com
Moshnake to Revolutionize the GameFi Ecosystem: Is it Worth Your Attention like Ethereum and Quant?
GameFi is an ecosystem with great potential. Within the ecosystem are crypto projects incorporating the decentralized gaming and finance sectors to revolutionize Web3 games that financially benefit users. As gaming crypto tokens increase in the cryptocurrency market, Moshnake (MSH) is bringing nostalgia to GameFi. Moshnake (MSH) is ready to enter...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Wins Bid To Acquire Crypto Assets Of Bankrupt Voyager Digital
Voyager Digital had been one of the worst-hit crypto lenders of the lender crisis that rocked the market back in Q2 2022. After the lender filed for bankruptcy during the height of the crisis, there had been restructuring plans put in place. The crypto lender had then made public that it was looking to sell its assets, and a tug of war had ensued among crypto giants, one of which has now won out against the rest.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
