Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Dallas Police: Two teens shot in separate incidents just a day apart
DALLAS — It was a busy weekend for Dallas police, as two 14-year-olds were shot in incidents just hours apart. One 14-year-old was the victim of a road rage incident, while the other was killed in an alleyway. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Dallas police say, a 14-year-old was...
Dallas Police Department seeking leads in fatal shooting on Scyene Road
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information in a fatal shooting on Scyene Road Saturday night in Dallas. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. According to police, preliminary...
fox4news.com
Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway; police searching for shooter
DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.
fox4news.com
Driver charged with intoxication assault after hitting pedestrians in Dallas
DALLAS - A 30-year-old man has been charged with intoxication assault after police said he tried to flee after hitting two pedestrians, before crashing into a car early Sunday morning. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the 10000 block of Composite Drive. Police said the suspect was northbound...
fox4news.com
Police: Dallas man intentionally hit and killed by car, suspected driver arrested
DALLAS - A convicted felon who was on probation for another felony violation is now in jail and charged with murder. Dallas police say Gabriel Lule, 26, got into an argument with a 66-year-old man and purposely ran him over, killing him. The victim's family doesn't understand why Lule would...
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot
SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on US 287
Authorities said the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials on US 287 on Friday has been identified.
Reward offered for information on deadly shooting in eastern Dallas
DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to share what they know about a deadly shooting that happened in eastern Dallas Saturday night. Police said they responded to the call at 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The victim was identified...
fox4news.com
Driver lost control while racing, resulting in fatal crash in Richardson, investigators say
RICHARDSON, Texas - Authorities said a 29-year-old man died after losing control of his car while racing along President George Bush Turnpike Saturday afternoon. The wreck happened just after 4 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike, near Independence Parkway in Richardson. According to Department of Public...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Scyene Road
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The preliminary investigation determined Donnie Davidson, 32, was shot multiple times. Davidson was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, where he died. The investigation is...
Teen arrested at Lake Highlands football game after trying to sneak in gun, police say
DALLAS — A 17-year-old has been arrested after trying to sneak a gun into a Dallas high school football game, police and Richardson school district officials confirmed to WFAA. Dallas police said a witness alerted Richardson police officers about someone passing the teenager a gun through the fence at...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Overton Road
Dallas Police arrested Anthony Welcome, 51, and have charged him with Murder in the death of Demarcea Hodge. Welcome was taken to the Dallas County Jail. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 4:49 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at the Chevron Gas Station parking lot, located at 3926 E. Overton Road. The victim, 21-year-old Demarcea Hodge, and the witness were shot by an unknown suspect. Both were transported to Baylor Hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, and victim Hodge died from his injuries. The witness was treated and released.
fox4news.com
Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours
Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
dallasexpress.com
Local Rapper Among Victims in Dallas Shooting
Police said a shooting led to the death of two men in South Dallas on September 22. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street, near South Malcolm X Boulevard. Police found the first victim Cory Medina Lucien, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox4news.com
Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges
Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Why Are Road Rage Incidents On The Rise?
Two separate road rage incidents in Dallas, one where a man was killed and another involving a 14-year-old, has people wondering why road rage incidents are on the rise. Have you been involved in a road rage incident? Leigh Richardson, Founder of the Brain Institute, joins Rick to discuss how you can stay calm in such a situation. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
fox4news.com
Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas before fiery crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A weekend pursuit ended with a fiery crash in Dallas after a 30-mile high-speed chase that started in East Fort Worth. "During the pursuit, we requested the assistance of our air support as well as other patrol officers in the area," explained Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura.
fox4news.com
14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
