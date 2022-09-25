ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway; police searching for shooter

DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
CBS DFW

North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot

SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Scyene Road

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The preliminary investigation determined Donnie Davidson, 32, was shot multiple times. Davidson was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, where he died. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Overton Road

Dallas Police arrested Anthony Welcome, 51, and have charged him with Murder in the death of Demarcea Hodge. Welcome was taken to the Dallas County Jail. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 4:49 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at the Chevron Gas Station parking lot, located at 3926 E. Overton Road. The victim, 21-year-old Demarcea Hodge, and the witness were shot by an unknown suspect. Both were transported to Baylor Hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, and victim Hodge died from his injuries. The witness was treated and released.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours

Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Rapper Among Victims in Dallas Shooting

Police said a shooting led to the death of two men in South Dallas on September 22. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street, near South Malcolm X Boulevard. Police found the first victim Cory Medina Lucien, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges

Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Why Are Road Rage Incidents On The Rise?

Two separate road rage incidents in Dallas, one where a man was killed and another involving a 14-year-old, has people wondering why road rage incidents are on the rise. Have you been involved in a road rage incident? Leigh Richardson, Founder of the Brain Institute, joins Rick to discuss how you can stay calm in such a situation. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
DALLAS, TX

