Jamaal Williams penalized for Key & Peele touchdown celebration

Jamaal Williams found the end zone for the second time in the Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. And while the touchdown, which put the Lions up 24-14 late in the third quarter, was outstanding, Williams celebrated a little too vigorously for the officials.

Williams was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for his celebration, which was very reminiscent of the famous Hingle McCringleberry skit from the old “Key & Peele” show. As in the skit, Williams tried to get away with one too many pelvic thrusts and got penalized for the extra hip action.

Keegan-Michael Key, a noted Lions fan, originated the skit.