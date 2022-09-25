Read full article on original website
Lady Gaga issues tearful apology over Miami concert cancellation
MIAMI -- Lady Gaga, fresh off the cancellation of her concert last weekend at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, took to social media to apologize to her fans. Speaking on her Instagram channel, the superstar said she wanted to prioritize safety over anything else, which is why the show ended virtually during the middle of it..
Here’s The Real Reason Taylor Swift Isn’t Performing At The Super Bowl
Last week, Swifties on Twitter, TikTok and elsewhere were convinced that Taylor Swift would be announced as the 2023 Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer. As rumors swirled across social media and fans continued to share their theories and guess t...
Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
Another Bachelor Breakup! Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Split
The two open up about going through a "significant amount of pain" as they reveal their split. It's all over for "The Bachelor" star Clayton Echard and Susie Evans ... again. Echard and Evans met on Season 26 of the ABC dating show, which aired earlier this year. Though she rejected him in the season finale, the two started dating again after the season finished filming -- something they revealed on "After the Final Rose" in March 2022.
FOX4 News Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs cut Blue Springs alum Elijah Lee
The Kansas City Chiefs cut former Blue Springs linebacker Elijah Lee and signed defensive tackle Cortez Broughton to the practice squad.
