Read full article on original website
XSoCal
2d ago
In the 70's in high school, a friend of mine who was thin as a rail but a black belt in Tang Soo Do saw the tallest kid in school picking on a student who was mentally challenged. My friend first told him to stop. He turned and came towards my friend. Before the bully knew it, my friend jumped up and landed a kick to the side of his head and down he went. Coolest thing I've ever seen.
Reply(4)
28
Angel Navedo
1d ago
Why in the heck would Floyd even expose him by letting him in the ring , that guy obviously can’t fight… that’s crazy.
Reply(2)
7
Josh Crouch
1d ago
Yep, that’s an example of muscle doesn’t win fights. ALL SHOW, NO GO 😂
Reply
8
Related
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second. “I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,”...
wrestlinginc.com
Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron
It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo
Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
NHL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Dana White Reveals How Much Longer He Was Given To Live
When you are as rich and powerful as Dana White, it only makes sense that you would want to know how long you have to live. It is no secret that White has dealt with several health issues over the last few years, and well none of them are particularly life-threatening in themselves, they are still things that he has had to deal with and adapt to. That said, it is not hard to imagine the type of stress that someone in his position goes through on a daily basis, and the toll that that takes on a person’s health.
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Provides An Update On His Injury
Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral tendon injury earlier this year, though he was able to fight through it for his match with Seth Rollins at "Hell In a Cell." The WWE Superstar has been absent from in-ring competition since then, and he doesn't know when fans will get to see him in action again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Reunion Set For October 10 Monday Night Raw
It’s a homecoming. Stables have long since been a major concept in WWE and it makes a lot of sense. Putting a group of wrestlers together allows them to fill in more television time while also getting more people on the show. That is a tricky thing to do and a stable can make it that much easier. Now WWE is bringing back one of the biggest stables ever for a special reunion.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
Jake Paul Blasts Floyd Mayweather For Opting To Fight Deji Next, Issues Challenge
Jake Paul is not a fan of Floyd Mayweather’s latest choice of opponent inside the boxing ring. It was recently announced that Mayweather will return for yet another exhibition boxing bout against YouTube star Deji. The fight will take place in Dubai this November. Jake Paul, a YouTube star-turned-boxer...
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
Popculture
'WWE Raw' Lets Glaring Blunder Slip Through
WWE fans noticed an error while watching WWE Raw on Monday night. When Seth Rollins was being introduced, the chyron described his Money in the Bank cash-in as the "The Height of the Century." When fans saw it on live television, they went to social media to correct WWE, saying it should be "The Heist of the Century."
mmanews.com
Watch: Conor McGregor Fine-Tunes Wrestling Skills Ahead Of Return
Conor McGregor is looking slick in his latest wrestling training. The MMA world has been watching and waiting for news of Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC. Following his last bout against Dustin Poirier in which he broke his leg, McGregor has been working on getting himself back in top shape.
Comments / 52