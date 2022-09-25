ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

XSoCal
2d ago

In the 70's in high school, a friend of mine who was thin as a rail but a black belt in Tang Soo Do saw the tallest kid in school picking on a student who was mentally challenged. My friend first told him to stop. He turned and came towards my friend. Before the bully knew it, my friend jumped up and landed a kick to the side of his head and down he went. Coolest thing I've ever seen.

Angel Navedo
1d ago

Why in the heck would Floyd even expose him by letting him in the ring , that guy obviously can’t fight… that’s crazy.

Josh Crouch
1d ago

Yep, that’s an example of muscle doesn’t win fights. ALL SHOW, NO GO 😂

