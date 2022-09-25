Read full article on original website
Related
nowdecatur.com
Devon on Tap Seeking Volunteers for Event October 8
September 26, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council and the Decatur Parks Foundation are requesting help to run the Devon on Tap event at the Nelson Park Lakeshore on October 8. To volunteer, follow this link. You can also give the DAAC a call at 217.423.3189 or send...
wmay.com
Springfield Mineral, Fossil, and Jewelry Show Coming Up This Weekend
Ready to see dinosaurs this Saturday and Sunday at the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 10a-5p? Well, you’re in luck!. “Journey Into the Jurassic” and see a very special exhibit of authentic props and memorabilia from the Jurassic Park movies! The show will also feature, mineral and fossil dealers, demonstrators, concessions, silent auction, exhibits, free parking, and kids activities including spin-n-win, fossil dig, and egg carton collection. Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for seniors, and kids 12 and under and scouts in uniform are free. Held at the Orr Buidling at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, IL.
channel1450.com
Hype For Hope – Area Teams Come Together To Show Support For Veesenmeyer
We have a little hype video for hope to help encourage Pleasant Plains senior Jayden Veesenmeyer who suffered a serious medical emergency on Saturday night during the Cardinals’ game at Riverton. Those interested in showing support can go here: Go Fund Me. Apparel can be found here:. And finally:
newschannel20.com
Pleasant Plains raising money for injured student's family
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains School District and the community are coming together to raise money for the family of an injured football player. Senior running back Jayden Veesenmeyer collapsed on the sideline Saturday and was taken to the hospital. It happened during the Pleasant Plains football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nprillinois.org
Illinois State Military Museum brings history to life with story telling | Community Voices
Paul Fanning is the director of the Illinois State Military Museum. He spoke to Community Voices about leading the museum after a 32-year career in the Illinois National Guard. He also talked about how his staff tells a story with each exhibit it puts together. He also explained the misinformation around Santa Anna’s prosthetic leg which is cared for by the museum.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Mansfield Recognized as Taylorville Memorial Hospital Employee For August
An entrance attendant is August’s Taylorville Memorial Hospital Colleague of the Month. Kathleen Mansfield has been recognized for the month of August. Mansfield says that she is one of the first persons you see when you enter the hospital. She hopes to brighten peoples day by giving them a friendly greeting, provide encouraging words, and get them where they need to go.
advantagenews.com
Honor Flight #63 flies Tuesday
Two Korean-era and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will take flight from Springfield Tuesday as part of the 63rd mission of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The veterans and guardians on board come from all over the state, including Brighton, Carlinville, Grafton, Granite City, and Highland. LLHF President Joan Bortolon says the...
WAND TV
Pleasant Plains postpones homecoming parade due to player emergency
PLEASANT PLAINS, ILL. (WAND) - Pleasant Plains has postponed the Sunday afternoon Homecoming Parade due to a medical emergency involving a high school football player at a game Saturday night. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, Pleasant Plains School District says a player was taken to the hospital for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Pleasant Plains Player Remains Hospitalized; Fundraisers, Support Efforts Underway
There’s not much new information yet about the condition of Jayden Veesenmeyer, the Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed on the sidelines during a weekend game and was rushed to the hospital. A GoFundMe page set up for Jayden’s family indicates he had to have emergency surgery after he...
Taylorville resident plans downtown revitalization
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans are in the early stages to revitalize Taylorville’s downtown square for future years. Taylorville resident Cindy Frisina recently acquired a handful of a storefronts for the project. Through her company, Heartland Development Partners, Inc, and a companion nonprofit organization, Revitalize Rural America, she plans to build upon the progress already being […]
newschannel20.com
Multiple roads closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be multiple road closures in the capital city. Hilltop Road is closed between Cranleigh and IL-29 Frontage Road beginning Monday, September 26. Delay was due to weather. The closure will last thru Friday, October 14. STATE STREET SEWER REPLACEMENT. State Street, between Governor...
newschannel20.com
Drive-Thru flu shot clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your flu shot without leaving your car. Memorial Health is offering flu shots at two easy-to-access drive-thru locations in Springfield. Flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Memorial Drive-Thru...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowdecatur.com
City Launches Small Home Improvement Program, Applications Available at Northeast Community Fund
September 26, 2022 – The City of Decatur is launching its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes. As part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization, the Decatur City Council recently approved SHIP, which is being...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Barbara A. Rupel
Barbara A. Rupel, 75, of Taylorville, entered eternal rest on September 24, 2022, at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Barb was born January 7, 1947, in Lafayette, IN, the daughter of George and Betty (Graham) Dukes. She married Robert Rupel in Lafayette, IN, and later divorced. He preceded her in death, on July 11, 2016. She was known to be loving, caring, and energetic. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were most important to her. Outside of living in Brookston for 22 years, she was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, and she worked as a city bus driver for twenty years. She loved playing cards, bingo, watching crime dramas, and her ‘soaps’ – especially, Days of Our Lives.
taylorvilledailynews.com
TMH Offering Free Mammograms
A local hospital is offering free breast cancer screenings for women who are uninsured or underinsured during October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Taylorville Memorial Hospital will be offering the screenings from 7:30 AM until 4 PM Mondays through Fridays in October at the nonprofit hospital. Appointments are required and no walk-ins will be available. To schedule an appointment call 707-5550.
wlds.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Injured Pleasant Plains Football Player
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a football game in Riverton on Saturday. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back, exited the game before collapsing on the team’s sidelines. Veesenmeyer was attended to by trainers on the sideline before being taken off the field by ambulance to Springfield.
WAND TV
Adult and child escape trailer fire, dog rescued
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a trailer home fire in Decatur Monday night. The Decatur Fire Department was called to a trailer in the 2500 block of Hedrick Cr. around 6:15 p.m. An adult and a child inside the trailer had gotten out on their own, but they...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon FD Responds To Fire At Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken
From the Mattoon Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Friday, September 23, at 3:01pm the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to Lee’s Famous Recipe located at 800 Charleston Avenue for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04pm to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the business, as well as smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Staff reported to arriving crews that the fire was located in the kitchen. Crews deployed a 1.75″ hose line and entered the structure to begin extinguishing the fire. The fire in the kitchen was quickly knocked down, at which time they discovered that it appeared the fire had spread to the attic. A crew was sent to the roof to cut a hole to allow the heat and smoke to escape. A second 1.75″ attack line was pulled to assist the initial interior crew in knocking the fire down in the attic space. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.
Communities step up to support high school football player
RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Riverton Community High School’s football team is showing their support for another school’s player after he collapsed during their game Saturday. “It’s really just been, ‘What can we do to help? How can we support you,’” Brad Polanin, the superintendent of Riverton Schools, said. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for […]
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
Comments / 0