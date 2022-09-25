ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Sallie Barber Mine stabilization in Breckenridge is complete

Breckenridge History has officially completed a project that will preserve a piece of Summit County’s past for community members and visitors to witness. The Sallie Barber Mine in Breckenridge has undergone a stabilization project in order to keep it standing. The Sallie Barber Mine was established by prospectors in 1880, but was not heavily developed until the 1890s, and peak production occurred around the 1900s. At the turn of the century, zinc ore was in demand on the national scale for manufacturing needs, and several Colorado mining areas became principal suppliers. After the Sallie Barber shut down for good in the 1940s, its above-ground features began to deteriorate and parts of the mine were stripped of materials and equipment.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The post office in Breckenridge is a disaster and needs fixed

I have been part of the Breckenridge community since 1970, spending weekends and holidays here for years. Now we are full-time summer residents, staying five months a year. I am over 80 years old and have to get into Breckenridge’s post office to get my mail at least a few times a week. The conditions at the post office are such that I have serious problems entering and exiting the building. The steps are badly broken and a hazard to navigate. The sidewalks and handicap ramp are far less than smooth. And if you use the side entrance and steps inside, it is filthy and looks like it hasn’t been cleaned or painted in years.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco invites community feedback for trails master plan update

The town of Frisco adopted a master plan for its trails in 2017, and now officials are soliciting community input for updates and adjustments to the plan. An open house is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the First and Main Building, 108 Main St.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Paul Olson: Will labor unions change the winter resort business?

Labor unions have been in the news lately. About 50,000 railroad workers called off their strike in September after reaching an agreement with federal government officials. Seattle teachers recently ended their weeklong strike allowing the city’s 49,000 students to get started with classes. For three days last week, 15,000 Minnesota nurses went on strike. Most people are not happy when a rail strike causes supply chain problems or a local teachers strike keeps their children out of school or a lack of nurses means they cannot get proper care at a hospital, but nevertheless, unions are enjoying their highest level of public approval since 1965.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Mountain town leaders hear from veteran Colorado River photographer and filmmaker to close out sustainability conference

Environmental and sustainability advocates from mountains across the United States gathered in Breckenridge to hear photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride speak about his time on the Colorado River. McBride closed out Mountain Towns 2030, a conference focusing on sustainability in mountain towns. Breckenridge hosted the conference, which featured panels and...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Frisco better not waste money on fiber internet like Breck

Summit Daily News reported Frisco is considering improvements to internet service and has installed conduits for fiber installation. It’s asking for proposals. Foremost has to be the question of whether it will install its own fiber and follow Breckenridge’s path. In 2018 Breckenridge approved spending $8 million on...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 25

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Arrow, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male. Boots, 6 months,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

