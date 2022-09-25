I have been part of the Breckenridge community since 1970, spending weekends and holidays here for years. Now we are full-time summer residents, staying five months a year. I am over 80 years old and have to get into Breckenridge’s post office to get my mail at least a few times a week. The conditions at the post office are such that I have serious problems entering and exiting the building. The steps are badly broken and a hazard to navigate. The sidewalks and handicap ramp are far less than smooth. And if you use the side entrance and steps inside, it is filthy and looks like it hasn’t been cleaned or painted in years.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO