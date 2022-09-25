Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Sallie Barber Mine stabilization in Breckenridge is complete
Breckenridge History has officially completed a project that will preserve a piece of Summit County’s past for community members and visitors to witness. The Sallie Barber Mine in Breckenridge has undergone a stabilization project in order to keep it standing. The Sallie Barber Mine was established by prospectors in 1880, but was not heavily developed until the 1890s, and peak production occurred around the 1900s. At the turn of the century, zinc ore was in demand on the national scale for manufacturing needs, and several Colorado mining areas became principal suppliers. After the Sallie Barber shut down for good in the 1940s, its above-ground features began to deteriorate and parts of the mine were stripped of materials and equipment.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The post office in Breckenridge is a disaster and needs fixed
I have been part of the Breckenridge community since 1970, spending weekends and holidays here for years. Now we are full-time summer residents, staying five months a year. I am over 80 years old and have to get into Breckenridge’s post office to get my mail at least a few times a week. The conditions at the post office are such that I have serious problems entering and exiting the building. The steps are badly broken and a hazard to navigate. The sidewalks and handicap ramp are far less than smooth. And if you use the side entrance and steps inside, it is filthy and looks like it hasn’t been cleaned or painted in years.
Summit Daily News
‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ screenings scheduled for multiple dates, venues in Summit County
Chris Anthony’s “Mission Mt. Mangart” documentary is slated for multiple Summit County tour stops this year. This film tells the history of the 10th Mountain Division during World War II in Italy. First, to get people in the mood for ski season, Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus...
Summit Daily News
Frisco invites community feedback for trails master plan update
The town of Frisco adopted a master plan for its trails in 2017, and now officials are soliciting community input for updates and adjustments to the plan. An open house is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the First and Main Building, 108 Main St.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne construction projects include several workforce housing developments
As communities across Summit County look to expand access to housing, Silverthorne has several unit developments currently in construction in town that will bring dozens of housing units to the town — both for sale at market prices and ones aimed to house the local workforce. “We’re excited to...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Paul Olson: Will labor unions change the winter resort business?
Labor unions have been in the news lately. About 50,000 railroad workers called off their strike in September after reaching an agreement with federal government officials. Seattle teachers recently ended their weeklong strike allowing the city’s 49,000 students to get started with classes. For three days last week, 15,000 Minnesota nurses went on strike. Most people are not happy when a rail strike causes supply chain problems or a local teachers strike keeps their children out of school or a lack of nurses means they cannot get proper care at a hospital, but nevertheless, unions are enjoying their highest level of public approval since 1965.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Do Silverthorne residents know there’s no fire station in town?
I am just wondering how many people actually know that there is no fire station in Silverthorne. What do the residents in all the new houses out on Colorado Highway 9 think? Do they know how long it will take on a busy summer or winter day to get to their home?
Summit Daily News
Elks Lodge to host breakfast fundraiser for Blue River Horse Center
Those in the need for breakfast plans can have a meal for a good cause this weekend. From 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 2, the Elks Lodge is hosting a fundraiser for the Blue River Horse Center. The event at 1321 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne will feature an...
Summit Daily News
Mountain town leaders hear from veteran Colorado River photographer and filmmaker to close out sustainability conference
Environmental and sustainability advocates from mountains across the United States gathered in Breckenridge to hear photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride speak about his time on the Colorado River. McBride closed out Mountain Towns 2030, a conference focusing on sustainability in mountain towns. Breckenridge hosted the conference, which featured panels and...
Summit Daily News
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Frisco better not waste money on fiber internet like Breck
Summit Daily News reported Frisco is considering improvements to internet service and has installed conduits for fiber installation. It’s asking for proposals. Foremost has to be the question of whether it will install its own fiber and follow Breckenridge’s path. In 2018 Breckenridge approved spending $8 million on...
Summit Daily News
Family sues Aspen Skiing Co. over deposit for wedding nixed due to COVID restrictions
Aspen Skiing Co. faces civil allegations over its alleged refusal to refund a near $60,000 down payment to a family that booked and cancelled a wedding event at the Little Nell because of pandemic restrictions. Claims against Skico in a lawsuit filed in Pitkin County District Court by Iowa resident...
Summit Daily News
Paddleboarding coven conjures up a magical afternoon on Dillon Reservoir to celebrate the arrival of spooky season
On Saturday, Sept. 24, folks passing by the Dillon Reservoir may have spotted a coven of floating witches. Though it may seem hilarious or even confusing for some, organizer Tanya Barnicoat from Glenwood Springs said it’s the perfect way to say goodbye to summer. As fall descends upon the...
Summit Daily News
Rally for Camp Hale national monument at Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail includes 100-year-old WWII veteran
VAIL — As the country celebrated National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Colorado Snowsports Museum welcomed a host of advocates rallying for the proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. Among those advocating for President Joe Biden to designate the new monument was Francis “Bud” Lovett, one...
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 25
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Arrow, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male. Boots, 6 months,...
