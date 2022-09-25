ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Judd Makes Haunting Confession: How She Found, Cradled Late Mom Naomi's 'Laboring Body' With Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

Naomi Judd was still alive when her daughter Ashley found her with a reported self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.In a shocking essay in New York Times, the grieving famous offspring recounted finding the country singer on Saturday, April 30, as she described it as "the most shattering day of my life."NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCE"The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights," Ashley wrote in the harrowing essay.Making the horrifying moment worse, Ashley said instead of being able to comfort her...
Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Giving Each Other The Silent Treatment Divorce From Miley's Mom

Miley Cyrus and her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, are reportedly on the outs amid his bitter split from his wife, Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus. "Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done,” the unnamed insider shared, adding that the Hannah Montana co-stars, who previously unfollowed each other on Instagram, are allegedly giving each other the silent treatment. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Daughter Thanks Parents for Dad's Birthday: I'm 'Part of You Both'

In a PEOPLE exclusive, singer Georgette Jones Lennon writes an emotional letter to her late parents George Jones and Tammy Wynette for what would have been her dad's 91st birthday on Sept. 12 Country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette had a stormy six-year marriage that was packed with enough highs and lows to fill several chart-topping albums' worth of country songs. Married from 1969 to 1975, the Nashville version of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton worked hard — as husband and wife, they recorded a string...
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’

Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About How His Father Taught Him to Respect Women

Opening up about the key lessons his late father taught him, Matthew McConaughey spoke about how he learned the importance of treating women with respect. While making an appearance on Amanda de Cadenet’s podcast The Conversation: About the Men, Matthew McConaughey reflected on the sexual abuse he experienced as a teenager and how he knew the correct approach to sexual situations through the years. He noted that his parents taught him to be respectful. He also credited his father with teaching him the importance of consent.
