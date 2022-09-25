Read full article on original website
Ashley Judd Makes Haunting Confession: How She Found, Cradled Late Mom Naomi's 'Laboring Body' With Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound
Naomi Judd was still alive when her daughter Ashley found her with a reported self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.In a shocking essay in New York Times, the grieving famous offspring recounted finding the country singer on Saturday, April 30, as she described it as "the most shattering day of my life."NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCE"The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights," Ashley wrote in the harrowing essay.Making the horrifying moment worse, Ashley said instead of being able to comfort her...
Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Giving Each Other The Silent Treatment Divorce From Miley's Mom
Miley Cyrus and her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, are reportedly on the outs amid his bitter split from his wife, Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus. "Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done,” the unnamed insider shared, adding that the Hannah Montana co-stars, who previously unfollowed each other on Instagram, are allegedly giving each other the silent treatment. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”
Carrie Underwood's Friends Are Telling Her 'She Needs To Focus On Her Marriage' Before She Tours, Source Divulges
Carrie Underwood's pals are nervous that her marriage to Mike Fisher will fail since she's so busy, so they decided to give her some important advice before she heads out on her Denim & Rhinestones tour. “They’re not at crisis point, but they’re not at their best either, and her...
Willie Nelson’s Wife Annie Opens Up About Her Husband’s Nerve-Wracking Battle With COVID-19
When the Coronavirus spread like wildfire in early 2020, country icon Willie Nelson hunkered down at his ranch in Spicewood, Texas – just 30 miles northwest of Austin. Due to his age and battle with emphysema, Nelson feared the virus could become a death sentence. For several months, the...
Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.
Kelly Ripa thought Mark Consuelos got her pregnant during the pandemic
Kelly Ripa thought she and Mark Consuelos were going to have a pandemic baby. The host is releasing her upcoming book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” and ahead of its release, she’s sharing some of the things you can expect. Like the time she thought she could...
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Daughter Thanks Parents for Dad's Birthday: I'm 'Part of You Both'
In a PEOPLE exclusive, singer Georgette Jones Lennon writes an emotional letter to her late parents George Jones and Tammy Wynette for what would have been her dad's 91st birthday on Sept. 12 Country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette had a stormy six-year marriage that was packed with enough highs and lows to fill several chart-topping albums' worth of country songs. Married from 1969 to 1975, the Nashville version of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton worked hard — as husband and wife, they recorded a string...
Graceland’s Secret Staircase Allowed Elvis Presley to Move Around Unseen
Graceland's secret staircase allowed Elvis Presley to move between the upstairs and downstairs areas of the home unseen by others.
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
I warned my sister she’d picked a ‘dog’s name’ for her baby & he will get bullied – she accused me of being a ‘bad aunt’
PARENTS have embarrassed their children since time immemorial, especially when it comes to names. One aunt is committed to prevent her nephew from being bullied over his name. Reddit user ChanceLow5494 posted her conundrum for other users to weigh in. "I (f20) live with my parents whilst I go to...
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’
Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Gets Engaged: See Sweet Pics of the Happy Couple
Alan Jackson’s daughter Mattie is engaged. Mattie Jackson Selecman is 32-years-old. She’s the oldest of Alan Jackson’s three daughters. She made the announcement with an Instagram post. Check it out below. “Well…came down to the beach for a week to celebrate my sweet man’s 30th birthday. Didn’t...
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Kelly Ripa Shares One Last Summer Photo Of Her Three Kids
Kelly Ripa is enjoying the last days of summer with her three kids before they go back to reality. Kelly shares Michael, Lola, and Joaquin with her husband Mark Consuelos. The kids are all grown up and going off on their own to forge their own paths. Michael is the...
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About How His Father Taught Him to Respect Women
Opening up about the key lessons his late father taught him, Matthew McConaughey spoke about how he learned the importance of treating women with respect. While making an appearance on Amanda de Cadenet’s podcast The Conversation: About the Men, Matthew McConaughey reflected on the sexual abuse he experienced as a teenager and how he knew the correct approach to sexual situations through the years. He noted that his parents taught him to be respectful. He also credited his father with teaching him the importance of consent.
