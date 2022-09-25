ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

WSB Radio

4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say

Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials, once officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach. Detectives...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
WGAU

Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
fox5atlanta.com

Terrifying encounter with carjacker in Acworth

It was a terrifying carjacking in Acworth. Police say a man tried to force his way into the cars of two women and when that didn't work, he carjacked a delivery driver.
fox5atlanta.com

Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
wuga.org

ACCPD Investigates Tallassee Road Shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the 100 block of Tallassee Road Saturday evening. At approximately 5:09 p.m., a 24-year-old male was shot and taken to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361...
CBS 46

Two men dead after being shot Sunday night in Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men are dead in Norcross after a shooting on Sunday night at an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross. Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they located 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha, who had been shot. Emergency personnel pronounced them dead on the scene.
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
fox5atlanta.com

Man ran over by 4 cars dies in Marietta, police investigating

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating a fatal incident in which a man was struck by four different cars before traffic stopped. Officers from Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) said the fatal pedestrian crashes happened Saturday night on Roswell Road. Police said the 38-year-old Hispanic man...
MARIETTA, GA

