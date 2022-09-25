Read full article on original website
WJCL
Authorities in Paulding County charge 17-year-old suspect with murder in deadly shooting
DALLAS — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have arrested a 17-year-old suspect for the murder of another teen. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to Southern Oaks Drive in Dallas Saturday afternoon regarding an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found the...
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials, once officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach. Detectives...
Photo of person of interest in killing of 13-year-old confirmed by DeKalb County Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a person of interest in the death of a 13-year-old last week. Police have not offered a name of the individual they are searching for but confirmed his picture with 11Alive. They are asking anyone with...
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents. Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared overnight
MORROW, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded Monday night to Trammel Road in Morrow in reference to a missing person. Police say Aliyah Ransom left...
Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex. Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound. Channel 2...
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
Suspect in Clayton County apartment shooting charged with murder
The family of the victim in a Clayton County apartment complex homicide Thursday has identified her as a mother of four, the family said in a GoFundMe campaign.
Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
fox5atlanta.com
Terrifying encounter with carjacker in Acworth
It was a terrifying carjacking in Acworth. Police say a man tried to force his way into the cars of two women and when that didn't work, he carjacked a delivery driver.
fox5atlanta.com
Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
Allegations against metro Atlanta police officer lead to her resignation
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local police lieutenant is out of a job after several officers accused her of causing a hostile work environment. The officers said she was stealing money and drinking on the job, among other claims. Now, the city of South Fulton has asked an outside police agency to investigate the matter.
Cobb Police investigating allegation of 'inappropriate conduct' at Marietta cheer gym
MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police confirmed on Monday they are investigating an allegation of inappropriate conduct stemming from a Marietta cheerleading gym that involved a child victim. The department told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn they could not comment further on the allegations because of the victim's status as a...
wuga.org
ACCPD Investigates Tallassee Road Shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the 100 block of Tallassee Road Saturday evening. At approximately 5:09 p.m., a 24-year-old male was shot and taken to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361...
CBS 46
Two men dead after being shot Sunday night in Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men are dead in Norcross after a shooting on Sunday night at an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross. Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they located 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha, who had been shot. Emergency personnel pronounced them dead on the scene.
Cobb teen goes to jail after going over 130 mph in a 55 mph zone, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Powder Springs teen lands himself behind bars after speeding and reckless driving. Powder Springs officers were working the area of CH James Pkwy just before 3 a.m. on Sunday when two cars were racing at high-speeds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
fox5atlanta.com
Man ran over by 4 cars dies in Marietta, police investigating
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating a fatal incident in which a man was struck by four different cars before traffic stopped. Officers from Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) said the fatal pedestrian crashes happened Saturday night on Roswell Road. Police said the 38-year-old Hispanic man...
Mother remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell mother is being remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog. It happened outside of a Roswell fire station on the corner of Market Boulevard and Old Alabama Road on July 13, 2022. Police say a Roswell firefighter was behind the wheel.
