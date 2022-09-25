ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, CA

Comments / 4

AP_001195.963b535138a64622888804c30144f18d.0449
1d ago

Maybe the one that the neighbors were posting about on Facebook. Self defense is a wonderful thing!

Reply
3
Related
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox News

California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say

A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KRMG

California woman shoots, kills drunken intruder to protect husband, deputies say

PATTERSON, Calif. — A California woman fatally shot an intoxicated home intruder over the weekend to protect her husband, deputies said. According to KCRA and KTVU, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Ashwood Lane in Patterson. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Patterson Police Services responded to a report of a shooting and arrived to find Angelo Santana, 22, of Patterson, dead near the home’s entrance.
PATTERSON, CA
ABC10

Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
LODI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patterson, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Patterson, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

54-year-old man killed in early morning Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 54-year-old man died after a shooting in Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:51 a.m. on the 900 block of Porter Avenue, police said. When officers arrived, they found the man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelo Santana
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest

SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
ABC10

Pregnant woman killed in Lodi stabbing

LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Lodi early Sunday morning, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post. At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, officers say they found the woman unresponsive suffering from a stab wound near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. A 22-year-old...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman fatally shoots intoxicated man trying to break into home

PATTERSON -- Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a shooting in which a Patterson homeowner fired a revolver in self-defense of her husband who was fighting to keep an intoxicated intruder out of their residence.At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Patterson Police Services patrol deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Ashwood Lane on the report of shots fired.  The reporting party called to say they had received a phone call from one of their female Mandarin-speaking neighbors to say she had just shot and killed an intruder, according to a news release.  Law enforcement arrived shortly...
PATTERSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Intruder#Violent Crime
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

At 3:16 AM on September 25, Oakley Police Officers were dispatched to 2160 Laurel Road (the new AM/PM) for an armed robbery that just occurred. Oakley Police officers arrived within one minute of being dispatched and determined the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Our officers obtained video surveillance to...
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

One arrested in Hayward double homicide

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a father and son dead on Sunday morning, according to the Hayward Police Department. Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, 22 of Hayward, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Arevalo-Baquiax is being held at the HPD jail on murder charges. On […]
HAYWARD, CA
KCRA.com

25-year-old pregnant woman dead after stabbing in Lodi, police say

LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman is dead following a stabbing in Lodi on Sunday, authorities said. Officers found the 25-year-old with a stab wound around 12:06 a.m. on Eagle Place near East Century Boulevard, the Lodi Police Department said. The woman died at the scene despite life-saving...
LODI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church

MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Body found in Modesto could be missing Ceres woman

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman reported missing in Ceres has potentially been found dead around 3 pm in Modesto Saturday. While checking the area of Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Road, Modesto Police and Ceres Police located a woman in a parked vehicle in an area parking lot. According to the Modesto Police Department, The […]
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy