1d ago
Maybe the one that the neighbors were posting about on Facebook. Self defense is a wonderful thing!
Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say
A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
California woman shoots, kills drunken intruder to protect husband, deputies say
PATTERSON, Calif. — A California woman fatally shot an intoxicated home intruder over the weekend to protect her husband, deputies said. According to KCRA and KTVU, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Ashwood Lane in Patterson. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Patterson Police Services responded to a report of a shooting and arrived to find Angelo Santana, 22, of Patterson, dead near the home’s entrance.
Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
KCRA.com
25-year-old pregnant woman killed in Lodi stabbing is identified; 16-year-old is arrested
A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Lodi and her boyfriend was wounded following a house party over the weekend, police said. A 16-year-old female was arrested in connection with the case, Lodi police said Monday afternoon. She will be booked into the Peterson Juvenile Hall on a homicide charge.
KCRA.com
54-year-old man killed in early morning Stockton shooting, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 54-year-old man died after a shooting in Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:51 a.m. on the 900 block of Porter Avenue, police said. When officers arrived, they found the man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was...
KCRA.com
Family demanding answers from Ceres police about handling of missing person report
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Filling seats and lining the entire back wall of the Ceres City Council chambers, friends and loved ones of Erika Lopez showed up by the dozens at Monday's council meeting. People close to Lopez, who family and friends said was reported missing to the Ceres Police...
San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest
SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
47 Alameda Co. sheriff's deputies stripped of guns, duties due to 'unsatisfactory' psych exam scores
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says these scores were due to immaturity and the deputies will undergo a new round of screening.
Pregnant woman killed in Lodi stabbing
LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Lodi early Sunday morning, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post. At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, officers say they found the woman unresponsive suffering from a stab wound near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. A 22-year-old...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated man trying to break into home
PATTERSON -- Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a shooting in which a Patterson homeowner fired a revolver in self-defense of her husband who was fighting to keep an intoxicated intruder out of their residence.At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Patterson Police Services patrol deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Ashwood Lane on the report of shots fired. The reporting party called to say they had received a phone call from one of their female Mandarin-speaking neighbors to say she had just shot and killed an intruder, according to a news release. Law enforcement arrived shortly...
Father and son found stabbed to death, Hayward police say
Police say a 911 call was made about an altercation inside a home on Lund Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect
At 3:16 AM on September 25, Oakley Police Officers were dispatched to 2160 Laurel Road (the new AM/PM) for an armed robbery that just occurred. Oakley Police officers arrived within one minute of being dispatched and determined the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Our officers obtained video surveillance to...
One arrested in Hayward double homicide
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a father and son dead on Sunday morning, according to the Hayward Police Department. Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, 22 of Hayward, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Arevalo-Baquiax is being held at the HPD jail on murder charges. On […]
KCRA.com
25-year-old pregnant woman dead after stabbing in Lodi, police say
LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman is dead following a stabbing in Lodi on Sunday, authorities said. Officers found the 25-year-old with a stab wound around 12:06 a.m. on Eagle Place near East Century Boulevard, the Lodi Police Department said. The woman died at the scene despite life-saving...
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church
MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
Body found in Modesto could be missing Ceres woman
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman reported missing in Ceres has potentially been found dead around 3 pm in Modesto Saturday. While checking the area of Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Road, Modesto Police and Ceres Police located a woman in a parked vehicle in an area parking lot. According to the Modesto Police Department, The […]
crimevoice.com
Amador County Police Investigate Social Media Post Allegedly Threatening Violence
Originally Published By: Sutter Creek Police Department Facebook Page. “On the evening of September 13, 2022, Sutter Creek PD contacted an Amador High School student who reported coming into possession of a social media post that suggested an act of violence would occur in the near future. The threat did...
