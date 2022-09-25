Rome Film Fest 2023 to Honor James Ivory, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, to Show “Bros,” New Shia LaBeouf, Russell Crowe Films

Read full article on original website
How Steve McQueen’s ‘Uncontrollable’ Jealousy Affected His Role Opposite Paul Newman
Here's a look at Steve McQueen's working relationship with Paul Newman on the set of 'The Towering Inferno' and why McQueen became jealous of his co-star.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’
Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic 'Blonde' Earns Rare NC-17 Rating
This weekend marked the highly anticipated theatrical premier of the Netfix film Blonde, which has drawn attention in part due to its NC-17 rating for some risqué scenes. While over the years there have been many movies about iconic actress Marilyn Monroe, she is portrayed in a new and sympathetic light by Ana de Armas, whose resume includes films like the comedic Knives Out, No Time to Die, and Netflix's 2022 action film The Gray Man.
The Whale: Brendan Fraser says obesity isn’t a ‘one-note joke’ in new film after first pictures released
Brendan Fraser has defended his casting as an obese man in forthcoming film The Whale.In July, the first image was released showing Fraser in the role of a middle-aged man who “lives with obesity”.To inhabit the part for the film, which marks Fraser’s first leading role in nearly a decade, the actor underwent a significant physical transformation. He also used prosthetics.Speaking to Vanity Fair, Fraser said that he never wanted weight to become a “one-note joke” within The Whale.“I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke,” Fraser...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening
Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
5 Marilyn Monroe movies you should watch before seeing the Netflix movie Blonde
Marilyn Monroe is, perhaps, Hollywood’s greatest and most enduring icon. She was a star and acting force to be reckoned with, a surprisingly versatile actress whose career would have likely flourished far more under the right guidance and away from the pernicious forces manipulating her. Contents. The Misfits (1960)
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
How To Finance Indie Films In The Age Of The Streamers? Patrick Wachsberger, Killer Films, UTA, Memento & Walden Explain — Zurich Summit
This year’s Zurich Summit kicked off with a bang as a host of top industry execs gathered on stage to discuss one of the most challenging topics facing the independent film world today – how to finance an independent film in the streaming age? The panel inevitably was drawn to the pros and cons of going down the streaming route. Former Lionsgate film chief Patrick Wachsberger, who recently was a producer on Oscar-winning hit CODA, spoke at length about the challenges he faced when financing the project. The Pathé title was a project he helped develop at Lionsgate and took with him...
‘The Whale’: Darren Aronofsky Considered ‘Every Movie Star’ in Hollywood Before It Finally ‘Clicked’ With Brendan Fraser
Here’s why director Darren Aronofsky struggled to find an actor to play the character of Charlie in 'The Whale' and how he eventually landed on Brendan Fraser.
Lori Loughlin To Star In ‘Fall Into Winter’ Romantic Comedy At Great American Family
Lori Loughlin is returning to Great American Family to headline Fall Into Winter, her first romantic comedy for the network. The casting follows Loughlin’s appearance on the network in When Hope Calls Christmas in a reprisal of her role of Abigail Stanton from Hallmark Channel’s When Calls The Heart. Fall Into Winter begins production October 23 for premiere in January 2023 as part of the network’s annual winter programming event. “Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great...
The Funniest American Movies of All Time
Hollywood has left America in stitches since silent films first flickered in the cinema screens more than 100 years ago. From slapstick to parody, from low brow to biting satire, movie mythmakers have created some of the most famous, and quotable, films of all time while leaving audiences laughing. Before talking pictures, the silent medium […]
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
Ilarious: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria (Hilary) Thomas Welcome 7th Child with Spanish Name Despite Lack of Heritage
Her name is Ilaria Catalina Irena and she is the 7th child born to Alec (formerly Alexander) and Hilary (now known as Hilaria) Baldwin. Neither Baldwin nor Thomas is of Spanish descent. It’s unclear if they can even make a proper paella. But all seven of their children have Spanish names. The other names are Carmen, Leonardo, Romeo, Rafael, Eduardo, and Lucia.
