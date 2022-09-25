ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage

TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
The Big Lead

Dan Campbell Hates the Horrible Decision He Made

The Detroit Lions went into Minneapolis and outplayed the Vikings for nearly 60 minutes and yet things, as they always does with this franchise, went horribly awry and forced the fans held hostage by some sort of loyalty into another unfulfilling Sunday. If any group is used to losing and yanking defeat out of the jaws of victory, it's the Lions so this is hardly news. But the way it happened was certainly noteworthy and the on-ramp for a much-needed rant about the almost callous mismanagement second-year coach Dan Campbell displayed and how his commitment to selecting the worst possible...
onedetroitpbs.org

‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
MLive.com

Concord senior linemen get chance to show off wide range of skills

CONCORD -- When the Concord Yellowjackets took the field for their first offensive possession of Saturday’s 8-man football game against Vandercook Lake, the man in shotgun formation ready to take the snap was wearing No. 79, not exactly a traditional number for a quarterback. That was Abraham Reiniche, who...
MLive.com

Saluting top performers with Bay City area Player of the Week poll for Week 5

BAY CITY, MI – The first night of fall football had its share of chills and thrills. Now we look at some of the players who provided those fantastic fall moments. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Minnesota is closer to Michigan than pollsters think

Michigan and Minnesota were joined at the hip in this year’s non-conference schedule. If NCAA Football ’22 existed as a video game, the first 3 games for both teams would have been played on the Junior Varsity setting. Minnesota rolled New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado by a combined margin of 149-17. Michigan drubbed Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn by a collective 166-17.
COLLEGE SPORTS

