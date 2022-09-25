Read full article on original website
The Vikings improved in one area and it made all the difference
Minnesota did something they didn’t do last year, though. They delivered with two minutes to go in each half. Zone Coverage examines what made the difference for the Vikings in a big comeback win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Dan Campbell offers a message to Lions fans after the rough loss in Week 3
In the aftermath of a disheartening Detroit loss that brought more than a few cries of “Same Old Lions” from a lot of fans and media members (both local and national), head coach Dan Campbell offered up some words of encouragement. During his press conference back at the...
Regretful Dan Campbell on his decision to try the late FG in loss to Vikings: 'I hate it'
The Detroit Lions snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings prevailed 28-24 thanks to a late touchdown set up by a truly awful coaching choice from Detroit’s Dan Campbell. With the Lions leading 24-21 and 1:14 left on...
What Maryland coach Mike Locksley said about Michigan football after the game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Maryland looked like it belonged against Michigan in Week 4, and the Terps head coach, Mike Locksley, sounded like his team belonged, as well. Instead of fawning all over the Wolverines, who won 34-27 on Saturday, Locksley noted that while Michigan went out and won the game, it was more about what the Terrapins didn’t do.
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: State’s second-longest losing streak ends
After Week 1 of the high school football season, MLive’s Lee Thompson put together a list of the longest losing streaks in Michigan. At the time New Haven sat number two on the list with a 32-game losing streak. On Friday last week, New Haven finally took itself off...
The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage
TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
Dan Campbell Hates the Horrible Decision He Made
The Detroit Lions went into Minneapolis and outplayed the Vikings for nearly 60 minutes and yet things, as they always does with this franchise, went horribly awry and forced the fans held hostage by some sort of loyalty into another unfulfilling Sunday. If any group is used to losing and yanking defeat out of the jaws of victory, it's the Lions so this is hardly news. But the way it happened was certainly noteworthy and the on-ramp for a much-needed rant about the almost callous mismanagement second-year coach Dan Campbell displayed and how his commitment to selecting the worst possible...
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit
Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
MLive.com
Concord senior linemen get chance to show off wide range of skills
CONCORD -- When the Concord Yellowjackets took the field for their first offensive possession of Saturday’s 8-man football game against Vandercook Lake, the man in shotgun formation ready to take the snap was wearing No. 79, not exactly a traditional number for a quarterback. That was Abraham Reiniche, who...
Alec Burks will miss start of Pistons' training camp; Kemba Walker not with team
Training camp begins this week for the Detroit Pistons. But they will have to wait a few weeks, at least, for one of their key offseason additions to return to from a foot injury. Alec Burks is rehabbing a navicular fracture and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, the team announced Monday....
MLive.com
Saluting top performers with Bay City area Player of the Week poll for Week 5
BAY CITY, MI – The first night of fall football had its share of chills and thrills. Now we look at some of the players who provided those fantastic fall moments. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 5 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season closed its fifth chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Minnesota is closer to Michigan than pollsters think
Michigan and Minnesota were joined at the hip in this year’s non-conference schedule. If NCAA Football ’22 existed as a video game, the first 3 games for both teams would have been played on the Junior Varsity setting. Minnesota rolled New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado by a combined margin of 149-17. Michigan drubbed Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn by a collective 166-17.
MLive.com
50 years and counting: Karen Postema has been keeping score at FHN since 1972
GRAND RAPIDS – Karen Postema’s sister was hired to coach Forest Hills Northern’s volleyball team when the school opened in 1972. Her sister, Joan VandenBosch, asked Postema to join her at the matches to keep score. Postema was happy to help. Fifty years later, Postema continues to...
