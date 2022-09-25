ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Carey Man Injured in Wyandot County Crash

A Carey man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 54 year old Jamie Flack lost control of his vehicle while driving south on State Route 568. The car went off the...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay

A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
FINDLAY, OH
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

TROY TOWNSHIP—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 PM, on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
One Injured in Kenton Crash Sunday

One person was injured in a crash that occurred in Kenton Sunday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, Paul Kearns, 70 of Forest, was driving south in the 100 block of South Main Street, and while attempting to make a left hand turn, his vehicle was struck by northbound pickup truck being driven by 29 year old Theron Glauner, of Belle Center.
KENTON, OH
7 students hurt after crash involving 2 school buses in Ohio

MARION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said seven students were hurt Friday afternoon after one school bus crashed into another school bus. The collision took place around 2:45 p.m. in the city of Marion, which is about 50 miles north of Columbus. Troopers said the buses were...
MARION, OH
16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police is searching for a 16-year-old who went missing on Monday. Sincere Thornton, 16, was reported missing by his family on Monday, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Thorton is six feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a “V” on the back […]
GAHANNA, OH
Local highway construction for the week of September 26

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
Dalton touring agency owner dies while working under bus

SUGAR CREEK TWP. The owner of a bus tour agency died Sept. 16 after the charter bus he was working under fell on him. Don Martine, 59, owner of Third Day Travel, who is originally from Canal Fulton, was changing the oil under a charter bus at around noon Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the business at 17714 Lincoln Way E when the bus slipped off the small jacks used to hold up the bus and fell on him, according to a report from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Martine died as a result of his injuries.
DALTON, OH
Multi-state fraud ring halted

CRAWFORD COUNTY — On September 21, 2022, a multi-state fraud ring was thwarted after a several month investigation. Sheriff Matt Bayles and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit in conjunction with Sheriff Scott Kent and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation conducted a months long investigation into a large-scale fraud ring involving several states including Ohio. A male suspect from Bedford, Ohio would arrive to purchase ATV’s, Razors or other equipment and pay with a fraudulent cashier’s check from the Hocking Valley Bank.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH

