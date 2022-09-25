Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Carey Man Injured in Wyandot County Crash
A Carey man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 54 year old Jamie Flack lost control of his vehicle while driving south on State Route 568. The car went off the...
Traffic Alert: Ramp to I-71 to close
The State Route 303 Ramp to Interstate 71 will be closed for several hours on Tuesday.
crawfordcountynow.com
The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash
Richland County, Troy Township – The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash. The fatal crash occurred on September 24, 2022, around 10:14 PM on West Hanley Road near Ellen Avenue. Frank E. Pointer, age 68, of Mansfield, was driving a...
wktn.com
Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay
A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OSHP: Driver dies after hitting tree in Richland County
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Richland County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
crawfordcountynow.com
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
TROY TOWNSHIP—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 PM, on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was...
wktn.com
One Injured in Kenton Crash Sunday
One person was injured in a crash that occurred in Kenton Sunday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, Paul Kearns, 70 of Forest, was driving south in the 100 block of South Main Street, and while attempting to make a left hand turn, his vehicle was struck by northbound pickup truck being driven by 29 year old Theron Glauner, of Belle Center.
One dead, one critical after car crashes into tree in Huber Ridge
HUBER RIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree Saturday night in Huber Ridge in Blendon Township, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that just before 10:30 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry was driving on Mexico Avenue near […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Section of E. 5th St. to close in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to street repairs, the City of Mansfield will close the following road while repairs are being made. East Fifth Street from Ashland Road to Purdy Street.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting, crash in Summit County, police say
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin police said officers took a man into custody Sunday in connection to a deadly shooting and crash. Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the area of Dailey Road for a motorcycle crash, according to police. But after arriving to the scene, officers learned...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers investigating an injury crash involving Marion City School Buses
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating an injury crash that occurred on September 23, 2022, at approximately 2:43 PM on E. Center St. near the intersection of Merchant Ave. in the City of Marion, Marion County. The crash involved a 2006 Thomas Built school bus, driven by Randy...
cleveland19.com
7 students hurt after crash involving 2 school buses in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said seven students were hurt Friday afternoon after one school bus crashed into another school bus. The collision took place around 2:45 p.m. in the city of Marion, which is about 50 miles north of Columbus. Troopers said the buses were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
cleveland19.com
Suspect tells mom ‘I love you’ as New Franklin police arrest him for murder (bodycam video)
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New information was released Monday about a shooting and crash that killed a 53-year-old man. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was shot early Sunday while fleeing “a domestic altercation” at a home on Dailey Road in New Franklin.
Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police is searching for a 16-year-old who went missing on Monday. Sincere Thornton, 16, was reported missing by his family on Monday, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Thorton is six feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a “V” on the back […]
cleveland19.com
Sheffield Lake woman accused in 85-year-old stepfather’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Lake woman is accused in her stepfather’s death. Police say the two lived together, and it turns out, it’s what she didn’t do that has her in trouble. Officers say they found 85-year-old William Brown in his bed, barely breathing in...
Confrontation erupts at protest on Public Square: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a several complaints related to a protest on Public Square at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 24, including an incident in which a woman was reported to have been walking her dog intentionally close to the protesters. Police spoke with all involved and no arrests were reported. Hit-skip: Young...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 26
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
daltonkidronnews.com
Dalton touring agency owner dies while working under bus
SUGAR CREEK TWP. The owner of a bus tour agency died Sept. 16 after the charter bus he was working under fell on him. Don Martine, 59, owner of Third Day Travel, who is originally from Canal Fulton, was changing the oil under a charter bus at around noon Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the business at 17714 Lincoln Way E when the bus slipped off the small jacks used to hold up the bus and fell on him, according to a report from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Martine died as a result of his injuries.
Galion Inquirer
Multi-state fraud ring halted
CRAWFORD COUNTY — On September 21, 2022, a multi-state fraud ring was thwarted after a several month investigation. Sheriff Matt Bayles and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit in conjunction with Sheriff Scott Kent and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation conducted a months long investigation into a large-scale fraud ring involving several states including Ohio. A male suspect from Bedford, Ohio would arrive to purchase ATV’s, Razors or other equipment and pay with a fraudulent cashier’s check from the Hocking Valley Bank.
Comments / 0