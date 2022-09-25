ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants reportedly could trade WR Kenny Golladay

While the New York Giants have gotten off to a hot 2-0 start in 2022, the same can not be said for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The 2019 Pro Bowler posted a measly two receptions for 22 yards on two targets in the team's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and was not targeted at all in New York's Week 2 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Golladay's offensive snaps dropped from 46 to two from the Tennesse game to the Carolina contest.
NBC Chicago

White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener

Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
NBC Chicago

Cubs Willson Contreras Gets 2nd Chance at Final Goodbye at Wrigley

Willson Contreras’ second chance at a final goodbye originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras is about to find out. The Cubs’ World Series-winning, All-Star catcher returned to the Cubs’ lineup from an ankle injury Tuesday for the start of the final homestand of the year — what’s expected to be his final homestand as a Cub.
NBC Chicago

2022 NFL Regular Season Matchups Between Brothers

2022 NFL regular season matchups between brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is a family business. For most, making the league is a pipedream, achieved by less than 2% of college athletes. A lucky few families get the privilege of enjoying that success multiple times. On rare occasions, those families find themselves in a house divided with players on opposite teams.
NBC Chicago

Dick Butkus Hilariously Takes Over Chicago Bears Twitter Account

Dick Butkus hilariously takes over Bears Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That's the Bears' new Twitter bio after the team's social media team jokingly gave Butkus their password to the team's account. Butkus used the account to show fans around Halas Hall, take selfies, test out Twitter polls...
Yardbarker

Roquan Smith Leads Bears In Tackles, Begging The Question: What Hip Injury?

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans came to town on Sunday afternoon. But throughout a wildly mediocre game from both teams, the Chicago Bears were able to shut down their opponents thanks to solid defense. Roquan Smith led the team in total tackles and had the momentum-swinging interception in the fourth quarter. So is he really dealing with an injury?
NBC Chicago

Bears Have Receiver Issues, But Kenny Golladay Is Not the Answer

Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Lonzo Ball Describes Confounding Knee Symptoms Before Surgery

Ball describes confounding knee symptoms before surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee this Wednesday, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball addressed local reporters over Zoom from Los Angeles. The updates Ball shared represent another harrowing development in his now...
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984

The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Details Passion for Old-School Muscle Cars

Zach LaVine details passion for old-school muscle cars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked about his offseason during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Unfiltered with David Kaplan, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine gave an interesting tidbit about his life outside of basketball. “(I’m) really into old...
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski Shows Flashes in Preseason Debut

Kevin Korchinski shows flashes in Hawks' preseason debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks got their first glimpse of No. 7 overall pick Kevin Korchinski in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason loss to the St. Louis Blues and he didn't look out of place. The Blackhawks weren't shy about giving...
Yardbarker

Raiders Tried Out RB Wayne Gallman

Gallman, 27, was selected in the fourth round out of Clemson by the Giants in 2017. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $2,819,648, which included a signing bonus of $419,644. Gallman was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before eventually signing on with the...
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Get Early ‘Reality Check' After Penalty Kill Goes 0-For-3

Hawks get 'reality check' after penalty kill goes 0-for-3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson implemented some systemic changes to the penalty kill that preaches more aggressiveness, and it should benefit the team in the long run. But it got off to a tough start in Tuesday's preseason opener.
