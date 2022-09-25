Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Texans S Jalen Pitre credits coaches, teammates for breakout game against the Bears
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith had been telling anyone who would listen that there was just something special about rookie safety Jalen Pitre. From the time he was drafted until he played in his first NFL regular season game, Smith has raved about the potential of the second-round pick from Baylor.
Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
Giants reportedly could trade WR Kenny Golladay
While the New York Giants have gotten off to a hot 2-0 start in 2022, the same can not be said for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The 2019 Pro Bowler posted a measly two receptions for 22 yards on two targets in the team's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and was not targeted at all in New York's Week 2 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Golladay's offensive snaps dropped from 46 to two from the Tennesse game to the Carolina contest.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Melvin Gordon rushes for TD, gives Broncos late-game lead
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon scored on a one-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Broncos now lead the 49ers...
White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener
Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
Cubs Willson Contreras Gets 2nd Chance at Final Goodbye at Wrigley
Willson Contreras’ second chance at a final goodbye originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras is about to find out. The Cubs’ World Series-winning, All-Star catcher returned to the Cubs’ lineup from an ankle injury Tuesday for the start of the final homestand of the year — what’s expected to be his final homestand as a Cub.
Should Bears Look at Lamar Jackson's Offense to Help Justin Fields?
Simms thinks Bears can help Fields with Lamar-like plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There wasn’t much to like from Justin Fields’ performance against the Houston Texans in the Bears’ 23-20 Week 3 win at Soldier Field. The win is nice but having the supposed future...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bears Week 3 Overreactions: Justin Fields' Struggles Cause for Panic?
Bears overreactions: Is scheme to blame for Fields' struggles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears improved to 2-1 with a sloppy, error-filled 23-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Honestly, it felt like a loss. Justin Fields self-proclaimed his performance as “trash” and vowed to be...
2022 NFL Regular Season Matchups Between Brothers
2022 NFL regular season matchups between brothers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is a family business. For most, making the league is a pipedream, achieved by less than 2% of college athletes. A lucky few families get the privilege of enjoying that success multiple times. On rare occasions, those families find themselves in a house divided with players on opposite teams.
NFL・
Dick Butkus Hilariously Takes Over Chicago Bears Twitter Account
Dick Butkus hilariously takes over Bears Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That's the Bears' new Twitter bio after the team's social media team jokingly gave Butkus their password to the team's account. Butkus used the account to show fans around Halas Hall, take selfies, test out Twitter polls...
Yardbarker
Roquan Smith Leads Bears In Tackles, Begging The Question: What Hip Injury?
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans came to town on Sunday afternoon. But throughout a wildly mediocre game from both teams, the Chicago Bears were able to shut down their opponents thanks to solid defense. Roquan Smith led the team in total tackles and had the momentum-swinging interception in the fourth quarter. So is he really dealing with an injury?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears Have Receiver Issues, But Kenny Golladay Is Not the Answer
Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Describes Confounding Knee Symptoms Before Surgery
Ball describes confounding knee symptoms before surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee this Wednesday, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball addressed local reporters over Zoom from Los Angeles. The updates Ball shared represent another harrowing development in his now...
Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984
The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
Cubs Willson Contreras Wants ‘to Be Somewhere That I'm Wanted' as FA
Contreras seeks ‘somewhere that I’m wanted’ in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the summer, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras looked at team’s roster and said he didn’t believe the team was especially close to turning a competitive corner. A few months more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bulls' Zach LaVine Details Passion for Old-School Muscle Cars
Zach LaVine details passion for old-school muscle cars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked about his offseason during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Unfiltered with David Kaplan, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine gave an interesting tidbit about his life outside of basketball. “(I’m) really into old...
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski Shows Flashes in Preseason Debut
Kevin Korchinski shows flashes in Hawks' preseason debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks got their first glimpse of No. 7 overall pick Kevin Korchinski in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason loss to the St. Louis Blues and he didn't look out of place. The Blackhawks weren't shy about giving...
Yardbarker
Raiders Tried Out RB Wayne Gallman
Gallman, 27, was selected in the fourth round out of Clemson by the Giants in 2017. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $2,819,648, which included a signing bonus of $419,644. Gallman was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before eventually signing on with the...
Blackhawks Get Early ‘Reality Check' After Penalty Kill Goes 0-For-3
Hawks get 'reality check' after penalty kill goes 0-for-3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson implemented some systemic changes to the penalty kill that preaches more aggressiveness, and it should benefit the team in the long run. But it got off to a tough start in Tuesday's preseason opener.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0