Detroit, MI

FOX Sports

Vikings rally past Lions 28-24 on Osborn's last-minute TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday. Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride...
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lewis Cine doesn't play a defensive snap vs Lions

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday by a score of 28-24. It wasn’t the prettiest game but it showed a lot about the Vikings moving forward. On defense, the team only allowed 24 points which feels impressive when the Lions were as consistent on offense as they were. On the back end, they didn’t allow any deep ball completions without Harrison Smith who was out with a concussion.
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan safety seals the deal for Minnesota versus Detroit with INT

With the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings coming down to the wire, former Michigan safety Josh Metellus sealed Minnesota’s 28-24 win by picking off Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Goff threw a deep pass into double-coverage as Metellus took advantage of the poor decision of the...
Yardbarker

Lions’ defense takes hit with devastating Tracy Walker III injury update

While the Detroit Lions offense has gotten off to a hot start this season, their defense certainly hasn’t. The Lions defensive struggles didn’t help them in their Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and to make matters worse, they lost their starting strong safety Tracy Walker III to injury early in the contest. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Walker will be returning to the field anytime soon.
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
