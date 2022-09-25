Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
Detroit Lions stock watch: Jeff Okudah continues strong play; time for a new kicker?
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium: Stock up ...
Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions news conference: Watch the replay
Follow along with live updates, as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media in his weekly Monday news conference around 2:15 p.m. from the practice facility in Allen Park. The Lions (1-2) are coming off a heartbreaking 28-24 loss at the Minnesota Vikings one day ago, when Campbell took criticism for attempting a...
FOX Sports
Vikings rally past Lions 28-24 on Osborn's last-minute TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday. Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewis Cine doesn't play a defensive snap vs Lions
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday by a score of 28-24. It wasn’t the prettiest game but it showed a lot about the Vikings moving forward. On defense, the team only allowed 24 points which feels impressive when the Lions were as consistent on offense as they were. On the back end, they didn’t allow any deep ball completions without Harrison Smith who was out with a concussion.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Michigan safety seals the deal for Minnesota versus Detroit with INT
With the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings coming down to the wire, former Michigan safety Josh Metellus sealed Minnesota’s 28-24 win by picking off Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Goff threw a deep pass into double-coverage as Metellus took advantage of the poor decision of the...
FOX Sports
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss Panthers' gritty 22-14 victory over the Saints
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss the Carolina Panthers' 22-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers' defense did the heavy lifting with multiple interceptions, a blocked field goal and a defensive touchdown.
Yardbarker
Lions’ defense takes hit with devastating Tracy Walker III injury update
While the Detroit Lions offense has gotten off to a hot start this season, their defense certainly hasn’t. The Lions defensive struggles didn’t help them in their Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and to make matters worse, they lost their starting strong safety Tracy Walker III to injury early in the contest. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Walker will be returning to the field anytime soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
Comments / 0