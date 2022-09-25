Lions' Jamaal Williams flagged for 'Hingle McCringleberry' TD celebration

Jamaal Willams did his best Hingle McCringleberry impression on Sunday, but just like the character from “Key & Peele,” he went a little too far.

The Detroit Lions running back was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings and proceeding to thrust his hips four times in an homage to the “Key & Peele” skit.

But Williams did not learn from McCringleberry’s mistakes and violated the “two pump” rule, apparently.

For those unfamiliar with the skit, Hingle McCringleberry is flagged and told he cannot thrust his hips more than twice or it’s a penalty.

Keegan-Michael Key is also a Lions fans, so he surely appreciated the celebration, even if it resulted in a penalty.

Fortunately for the Lions, it did not come back to haunt them. The 15-yard penalty was assessed on the ensuing kickoff and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook fumbled the ball on the next possession, with the Lions recovering.

